“Keep smiling, keep shining. Knowing you can always count on me, for sure. That’s what friends are for. For good times and bad times I’ll be on your side forever more. That’s what friends are for!” — “That’s What Friends are For,” Dionne Warwick
It wasn’t that long ago that I wrote, “The loneliness of men.” What I remember most was that 100% of those who responded were women. But that’s another story.
Which brings us to another story — a compelling one by The Washington Post’s Lisa Bonos, “Coping with Coronavirus — Which friendships are worth keeping?” In it she writes about people keeping a tighter circle of friends during this awful pandemic, some even relishing an unplanned opportunity to “detox” from excessive social gatherings. The piece makes one reflect on — and maybe rethink — his/her current circle of friends; which ones are worth keeping, and others perhaps not.
“This time of hunkering down doesn’t leave much room for those casual friends or acquaintances you might’ve met for drinks or lunch every six months,” wrote Bonos. “But social media tricks users into thinking that they have hundreds and thousands of “friends,” but most of them are not people you’d confide in or rely on.”
Humm, let that sink in for a moment.
Now while thinking about my friendship experiences, I sought out the thoughts from several folks I know by posing the question, “How, if it has, the pandemic impacted your circle of friends and the quality of those relationships?”
I heard first from “Priscilla,” a travel agent in North Carolina whose circle of friends has been hit hard by COVID-19.
“Hey, because of the pandemic I’ve turned down a number of dinner invitations from friends, although we committed to practicing social distancing. But for some reason, I’ve lost contact with a few. So yes, the pandemic seems to have had an effect.”
And “Priscilla” isn’t the only one.
“My circle of friends and others have sharply diminished,” reported “Henry,” a pastor wired to serve others as part of his purpose in life.
“It is frustrating when I can’t connect face-to-face, not only with friends but with the troubled youth I’ve been mentoring for years.”
“What’s made this more difficult is that when I do go out by necessity, I worry that I may pick up an infection and bring it home to my 91-year-old mother-in-law who lives with us.”
Now the pandemic has also made some folks question the sincerity of their friendships with others.
Said one, “there are friends I used to hear from every few days or so, but for some reason not anymore. This makes me wonder why I now must do all the reaching out these days. What many don’t realize is that while they may exist in family bubbles that ensures contact with others, I’m single and don’t have that option. That loss of human contact contributes to loneliness.”
Reported “Lisa” from Texas, “my circle of friends has expanded. I’m not talking about “Facebook friends” but real live friends who talk and text live on the phone, video Zooms, or socially distanced walking and talking. We realize that to get through tough times, it helps to have others to lean on for encouragement, affirmation and care.”
A dad from New Jersey was very disappointed when a long-time friend committed to attend his daughter’s wedding last September, and not only failed to show up, but never bothered to offer an explanation.
“It’s a shame because if he had COVID concerns about attending we would have understood since others cancelled their plans for that reason but at least they let us know that. What’s interesting is that he called me several times since then and not once during the call did he say a word about his reason for not attending the wedding.”
“Andy” from Connecticut recalled a time when he and 15 friends would meet once a month on Saturdays at a Golden Corral restaurant for prayer and fellowship, but not anymore.
“Unfortunately, we rarely talk to each other nowadays. But when the few of us do our conversations are longer and more meaningful.”
Echoing “Andy’s” observations, Shasta Nelson, a “friendship expert,” finds that people who have fewer friends, and are going deeper with them, are feeling more connected.
“The pandemic gave us this collective permission to talk about hard things going on in our lives without shame,” Nelson says. However, she points out, “those with friendships that don’t make the transition to phone calls, texting or Zoom are the people super-lonely right now.”
Although “Chris” and “Zee,” husband and wife professional singers, complain about feeling boxed in by the pandemic and bored, their circle of friends has basically remained the same.
“Truth is that although we have a few in the United States, most of our true friends live in Argentina,” said “Chris.” “My frustration is that because of all restrictions for international travel, we have not been able to see them as much as we’d like to.”
Inarguably, COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, a direct or indirect impact on all of us, including our friendships with others.
What’s clear is that the pandemic leaves little room for inauthentic friendships. What’s also clear is that true friendships should never be taken for granted, will pass the test of time … and outlive this terrible pandemic.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, the Douglas County Sentinel, TheBlackMarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.