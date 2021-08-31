Howard: COVID, you're about to learn

Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.