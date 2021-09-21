I was well along my way to putting the finishing touches on the next installment in my “what else don’t we know” series on comparatively unknown leaders in the civil rights movement in the United States; that is until the USA Today threw a wrench — or should I say, “headline” — in my way.
You see, while on the way to getting coffee at a local gas station, the front-page headline “The Colored in America” and, right below it, “David Ruggles: Soul of the Underground Railroad,” snared my attention.
David Ruggles? Who on Earth is he, I wondered? I settled into the front seat of my car and read the opening paragraph:
“In the dead of a cold December night, David Ruggles woke up to the sound of a commotion outside his front door. Then the pounding started. A voice outside asked, “Is Mr. Ruggles in?” “Who are you?” Ruggles responded. “A friend — David, open the door,” the man said. Ruggles knew there was no friend outside, only danger. The year was 1836, and although he was a free man living in New York City, he could never be entirely safe from the surreptitious band of slave catchers that prowled the city. Ruggles refused to open the door. Once the men left, he escaped into the frigid night.”
Needless to say, the Ruggles’ story leapfrogged my planned next installment on Ida B. Wells in my series.
David Ruggles was an abolitionist, writer and publisher. He assisted hundreds escaping slavery and mentored renown abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth. Born in Norwich, Connecticut in 1810 to free parents, he was educated at religious charity schools in Norwich.
At the age of 23, David was seated in a stagecoach bound from New York to New Jersey when the driver forced him outside in order to give his seat to a white woman. When he refused, the driver and another white man beat and shoved him out and into the street.
“He trampled upon my feelings and robbed me of my rights, my liberty, my all,” Ruggles wrote later. The incident deeply wounded young Ruggles.
By the early 1830s, Ruggles became involved in the growing anti-slavery movement in New York. He advocated for the use of civil disobedience. As a publisher, Ruggles’s was the nation’s first Black-owned bookstore where he sold anti-slavery publications until it was destroyed by a mob.
In 1833, The Emancipator, an abolitionist weekly, appointed him as an agent. By 1834, Ruggles was also publishing dozens of articles and pamphlets for newspapers throughout the Northeast. Between 1838 and 1841 he wrote, printed and published the first journal edited by an African American, The Mirror of Liberty.
Regarding the Underground Railroad, Ruggles helped at least 600 enslaved people to freedom, including Frederick Douglass. He also founded the New York Committee of Vigilance which fought against the practice of kidnapping free Blacks in New York, as well as fugitive African Americans, and illegally selling them into slavery in the South.
His courageous anti-slavery activities made Ruggles one of the most hated abolitionists in New York. In addition to his attempted kidnapping and efforts to lynch him, his store was burned down, and he was physically assaulted multiple times. Even some other Black abolitionists criticized his tactics as too extreme and subject to scandal. All this took its toll on Ruggles’ health, leaving him weak, ill and nearly blind.
In 1842, in failing health, Ruggles moved to what is now Florence, Massachusetts when he organized Black citizens to support imprisoned Massachusetts abolitionists Charles Torrey and Jonathan Walker.
Treating himself with the techniques of “Watercure,” then in vogue, Ruggles recovered some of his sight and much of his health. In 1847 he erected the first building in the nation dedicated exclusively to hydropathy. On December 16, 1849, Ruggles died.
News of David’s passing spread. In 1894, Frederick Douglass wrote his recollections of meeting David Ruggles, published in “What I Saw at the Northampton Association.”.
“I found here my old friend, David Ruggles, not only black, but blind, and measurably helpless, but a man of sterling sense and worth. He had been caught up in New York City, rescued from destitution, brought here and kindly cared for. I speak of David Ruggles as my old friend. He was such to me only as he had been to others in the same plight. Before he was old and blind, he had been a coworker with the venerable Quaker, Isaac T. Hopper, and had assisted me as well as many other fugitive slaves, on the way from slavery to freedom.”
So, what else don’t we know? Well, what we now know is that David Ruggles refused to open the door to those slave catchers on that cold night in New York City.
And for that — and for the 600 plus slaves he rescued from slavery — we’re eternally grateful!
© Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller, a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The Douglas County Sentinel, The American Diversity Report, The BlackMarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
