“The dearest ones of time, the strongest friends of the soul — BOOKS!” — Emily Dickinson
Looking for a nearby reprieve from the blistering Georgia heat the other day, I dropped by Douglasville Books to relax for a bit and say hello to my “book buddy” friends Teresa Rice, pro- prietor, and Gail McKay, store employee. Teresa was not there but Gail was. More on my delightful conversation with Mrs. McKay a bit later.
But let me first establish some context, a nostalgic three-way connection between that bookstore, “Mayberry,” North Carolina and Thornton Wilder’s classic, “Our Town,” the 1938 Pulitzer Prize winning three act play that tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover’s Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.
Because of its “old time” flavor, downtown Douglasville, Georgia is a favorite place for filmmaking. Often the visitor will encounter streets blocked off for trucks loaded with huge lights, cameras and other equipment for days of shooting.
Now as a longtime lover of the old “Andy Griffith Show” of the ‘60s, downtown Douglasville has a “Mayberry” — the town of the show — feel to it. Okay, if you weren’t born yet, or were just a young whippersnapper, or were engaged in, eh, sundry of other things back then, you can catch a rerun of the show several times a week.
For me, if there’s such a thing as a “facial link” between Douglasville Books and “Mayberry,” it’s Aunt Bee and Gail McKay, who sits in sometimes when her long-time friend Teresa Rice is not there.
But let’s first take an imaginary trip to Mayberry then U-turn back to Douglasville, shall we?
During the turbulent, free love, pot-smoking, psychedelic ‘60s, our nation was in the middle of struggles for civil rights, the Vietnam war and the assassinations of Dr. King and Senator Kennedy. But in the middle of massive social upheaval at that time, Mayberry provided a mental escape, some timely comic relief, a place to sip on a cold Budweiser — or two or three — and get away from it all.
In Mayberry, the sheriff with no gun, Andy Taylor, resolved petty complaints, delivered laundry to elderly citizens, dated schoolteacher Helen Crump and tolerated the buffoonery of his long-time deputy Barney “One Bullet” Fife.
Now when you walk into Douglasville Books, insides an ambience of Mayberry, you are struck by a kind of a step back to days past and the nostalgic sweet aroma of old books. And the stacks, oh the stacks; another stroll down memory lane in Mayberry during times before Google, Cliff Notes, audio and E-books…. and Amazon.
Out the front window of Douglasville Books, you can close your eyes and visualize Floyd the barber swatting flies out front of his shop right down the sidewalk. And at any minute you may see Barney Fife, ticket book in hand, speeding by in the city sponsored 1960 Ford Fairlane in pursuit of a jay walker, stray dog, loiterer or parking violator.
Out of that window you’ll see folks trotting by donning COVID protecting masks — or should be. The only mask back then in Mayberry was the worn by Opie Taylor, as the Lone Ranger, while his little buddies played cowboys and Indians.
And in any minute, you anticipate a rock thrown through that window courtesy of Earnest T. Bass who emerged from the nearby mountains upset by something or another.
After a while Gomer “shazam, shazam, sham “ Pyle may stop by, or you may see Briscoe Darling and the banjo plucking boys arriving in a pickup truck with little sister Charlene in tow.
Once inside Douglasville Books, you are drawn to two of the most comfortable leather chairs in the world, each competing for the attention of your weary rear end.
The one against the wall, my favorite, conjures up memories of the cot in Sherriff Taylor’s jail in Mayberry, the one reserved for town drunk Otis Campbell who lets himself in after a night of downing corn liquor at a still just outside city limits.Like Otis Campbell, I sometimes amber into Douglasville Books “drunk” from the blistering Georgia heat, plop down and doze off interrupted only by door chimes signaling the entry of a customer.
And like Otis, once I awaken from my afternoon nap, it’s out the front door into the rest of the day, refreshed and replenished with new energy. But back, as promised, to Gail McKay.
When I stopped by the other day, I could see her seated inside from the sidewalk with a smile as wide and welcoming as the red neon sign on the front door.
Once inside and sprawled out in my leather chair, she served up her usual delightful conversation, shifting with ease and comfort from one topic to another as we “solved world hunger” and grappled with the pressing issues of the day.
She laughed and gleefully allowed me to snap a picture of her to accompany this narrative. hoped that in any minute she would fetch from out back her version of Aunt Bee’s hot apple pie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
“I love working in this bookstore,” said McKay. “I love being surrounded by books in such a relaxing environment. When I’m here my stress vanishes.” Of course, she said more, a lot more, before I departed.
The ‘60s gave us The Andy Griffith Show. Now if I’m ever fortunate enough to recommend a city for filming a contemporary version of that show, it would be Douglasville…. with Gail McKay cast in a lead role!
“Yesterday, all my troubles seem so far away. Now it seems they’re here to stay. Oh, I believe in yesterday!” — John Lennon
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller, a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The Douglas County Sentinel, The BlackMarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
