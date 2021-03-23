Trace back 10/11 months ago, those joyful pre-pandemic days when we were high-fiving, hugging, gushing over accomplishments, so glad to see each other. What I’m referring to here are those monthly gatherings of the “26 Tiny Paintbrushes” writer’s guild.
Every meeting had its own agenda — a guest speaker, musician, accomplished author, discussions on how to self-publish, feedback circles and the highlight of it all, a monthly opportunity for 20-40 members to connect for healthy face-to-face human interactions.
Then came March 2020. Then came COVID-19. Then came the end of in-person meetings and losses in personal connections.
And like so many others at that time, we struggled searching for a replacement for those in person meetings. As a logical replacement, we decided on meeting by Zoom but were surprised by the huge drop in participation as months went by.
Of course, we’re not alone in the truth that for the past year, many had to live and work remotely and navigate their days and interactions through Zoom. But for some, dialing in after a morning cup of coffee in their pajamas, the short “commute” from bedroom to home office, alluring at first, soon lost that lure.
“Zoom fatigue?” “Zoom dread?” Hey, what the heck happened?
I went searching for answers.
In his “Let’s cut back on video calling,” The Saturday Evening Post’s Nick Gilmore wrote, “Zoom fatigue has left millions of video callers exhausted. Immediately after stay-at-home orders went into effect, we were awash with tips and tricks for how to present our best selves on any one of the now ubiquitous video conferencing apps; Set up flattering side lighting; Don’t wear plaid, etc. “
Now Zoom weariness aside, we know that meeting in person is far more enriching a cure for isolation brought on by loneliness driven by work-from-home practices or COVID-forced quarantining. However, what’s also gotten lost is the impact on how we communicate.
There’s a saying that 15% of our communication is done verbal and the other 85% of our message is through body language. We miss a lot of that in many video communication, and may have a harder time following conversations and staying on track when we’re possibly missing a significant chunk of non-verbal communication.
Confirming another hunch, I read that another insidious aspect of Zooming is seeing others and even yourself reflected through your camera.
“Oh my, where did that new wrinkle and gray hair come from,” I asked myself after seeing myself during a recent Zoom meeting during which I had to slip off to the restroom, hoping that few would notice.
Unfortunately, some “Zoomers” have admitted fumbling the “mute” button, getting caught saying something offensive about a participant (or flushing the toilet) not realizing that they forgot to mute themselves.
Wrote Suzanne Deggers-White in, “Dealing with Zoom Anxiety, “A lot of people feel it can be distracting to see themselves on the screen for hours at a time. For the vain among us, they will take special care to make sure the lighting is right, the tilt of the screen exactly right, and they are wearing their best colors from the waist up. They can actually take a lot of pleasure in admiring their image on the screen. Others of us, though, have a hard time being “OK” with our cameras on and we can feel “exposed” in ways that we don’t normally feel in group situations.”
Okay, now what else could be at play here? My suspicion got me wondering about the possibility of person style — extraverted or introverted — as an explanation as to why some choose, or choose not, to participate in Zoom meetings. Roxana Alexandru, an introvert, in her “Reasons Zoom Calls Are an Introvert’s Nightmare,” offers a compelling perspective on the issue.
“In a virtual meeting, there’s nowhere to go — and introverts need breathers at social events in order to survive. Sure, I can open a few internet tabs if the conversation takes a turn that doesn’t involve me, so it seems that I’m still staring at the screen, but then I have to focus on my facial expressions so it doesn’t look like I’m reading a novel on my computer. I can’t go hide in the bathroom either and I certainly can’t pretend to be somewhere else.”
Concludes Alexandru, “Whether it’s a social or professional video call, I find myself cutting sentences short and fast-tracking through my thoughts because I can see people getting distracted. And I get it, we all have a lot on our minds these days with many balancing work and life in big, exhausting ways. But because of my introversion, I’m already uncomfortable with all eyes on me when I speak, so I end up mutilating everything I say. I sound like someone who is just learning the language. Because of all of this — boom! — my social anxiety pays a visit. Just another thing to worry about.”
So, the conclusion here is to make Zoom a relic of the past, correct? Well not so fast.
There’s a long-standing piece of advice — “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater,” an idiomatic expression for an avoidable error in which something good is eliminated when trying to get rid of something bad.
So consider this advice: “Research indicates that seeing someone’s face has more of an impact on your sense of isolation than just hearing their voice. So if you can push yourself to participate in a Zoom call occasionally, you should. Give this new type of communication a chance, especially if you’re feeling isolated or lonely,” says Susan Biali Haas, a medical doctor who has written about the importance of video calls. “You might be surprised by how much you enjoy this kind of connecting, once you get used to it.”
Now from all indications it appears that there is a light at the end of the tunnel in stamping out this devastating pandemic. And with it a return to some semblance of normalcy; a much-needed return to face-to-face interactions among them. Until then, oh well, I guess Zoom will just have to do!
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer, a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Atlanta Business Journal, The BlackMarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
