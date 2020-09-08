“It’s official. Your eyes aren’t lying. There are more homeless people on the streets of Atlanta.”
That’s how a writer in a local paper started his piece on the growing homeless population in his city. However, it was the accompanying picture of a homeless woman stretched out asleep underneath her belongings on a park bench that grabbed my attention. It conjured up memories of the mysterious homeless lady on park bench who was the centerpiece of a piece I wrote years ago entitled, “Excruciatingly Uncomfortable.”
Here’s an excerpt:
After settling with the driver, I stepped out of the cab and into the face of a splendid luxury hotel in downtown Washington, D.C. Within seconds I was descended upon by two bellhops. Their civility was overwhelming. It continued at the front desk and followed me through check-in. When the elevator door opened on my floor, I stepped out and into a continuation of the grandeur. My room was immaculate. I felt pangs of guilt as I plopped my suitcase down and scanned the incredibleness of the place.
The bathroom was better suited for magazine covers; surely not for what humans normally use bathrooms for. I stared into that spotless bathroom mirror and squarely into the blunt reality that I was surrounded by privilege, and I was excruciatingly uncomfortable with that. A $69 a night special would have been OK with me. But I had no choice since everything had been arranged and paid for because I was a conference speaker.
After a night of tossing and turning, I decided to escape it all early the next morning by taking a brisk walk down the block. Aha! From a distance I spotted a Starbucks and quickened my pace. But I didn’t get that far before my discomfort got stretched even further. You see, there was this little city park I had to pass before getting to Starbucks. It was peppered with homeless people, and as hard as I tried not to notice them, I couldn’t help but notice them out of the corner of my eye. They stood out in stark contrast against moving silhouettes of people criss crossing the park on the way to work or to other places. Can’t say that I was surprised by how everyone seemed so at ease not noticing the homeless as they rushed by. It seemed so natural for them; so natural for many of us if we’re honest with ourselves.
One homeless person in particular grabbed my attention. It seemed that she had all her possessions on the bench next to a shopping cart overrun with clothes, blankets and other stuff. I was struck by how casually she plucked a half-smoked Marlboro out of a wrinkled pack, lit it and stretched an undernourished arm across the top of the bench. She then launched into an animated conversation with someone — or some voice — that only she could see or hear. Now I had an urge to join her on the bench and to strike up a conversation. But about what? Oh, oh, I just bumped up against another reminder that we were on opposite sides of the class and privilege divide. As quickly as it came, the idea left me. Couldn’t get to that Starbucks fast enough.
Two hours later I was back at the hotel seated around the table in a plush meeting room with 30-plus professionals. The participants were, shall we say “starchy.” — pinstripe suits, nicely coiffured hair and tints of gray around some temples. And lots of smiles. Not a frown among this bunch. All this a far cry for yours truly who grew up and milked cows on a farm in Virginia, three hours south
of Washington.
A shameful admission here! I mentally drifted in and out of that meeting. I suppose it had much to do with my discomfort with the physical comforts of the place. Plus, lingering thoughts of the homeless people just down the block continued to gnaw at me. What was that homeless lady up to right now? I wondered whose mother she was ... or sister? ... or daughter? What were the circumstances that led to her current situation? I speculated about the vicissitudes in life and the choices that she and other homeless people in that park made, ones that landed them there.
We broke for lunch. After restroom breaks, folks chattering or pecking away on cell phones, we ended up seated around tables with elegant tablecloths and glistening silverware. Between mouthfuls of roast chicken — and polite conversation — I again started to mentally drift, wondering what the lady in the park was having for lunch. Was hers hot or cold? Was it nutritious enough? Did she have lunch? My appetite quickly evaporated. I tuned out those table conversations.
At 4 p.m. I stepped out of the hotel, waved off the bag handlers, hailed a cab and was off to the airport. We drove by the park where I had seen the homeless lady. Hoping to get one last glimpse of her, I asked the driver to pull alongside the curb for a minute. I scanned the park but except for a few pigeons and sparrows on the ground, her bench was empty. No sight of her. She was gone, leaving me alone amid the insecurities of my imagination.
In parting, I’m hopeful that this piece makes you “excruciatingly uncomfortable.”
Shucks, why should I have all the fun!
Visit https://ripplekindness.org/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fripplekindness.org%2F10-things-you-can-do-to-help-the-
home less%2F
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.