Wow, March, Women’s History Month slipped up on me before I had any idea of what history-making woman I’d want to write about. But National Public Radio answered my call when they reported about the recently deceased Zandra Flemister, an individual I’d never heard of. I’m probably not the only one.
Now once I dug into it, her story provided an opportunity to straddle two identities — race and gender — as well as two history month celebrations — African American (February) and National Women’s (March).
When I pored through her history, I was struck by parallels between her professional experiences — blatant acts of racism, discrimination and tokenism — and those experienced by scores of other pioneering African Americans who were hired in the ‘60s and ‘70s, some merely as window-dressing “tokens.” Then I thought about how her story tracks with the fictional “Dan Freeman.”
As I remember, when it first hit the bookstores, Sam Greenlee’s 1969 book, “The Spook Who Sat by the Door,” was a jaw dropping head turner. It is the fictional story of Dan Freeman, the first Black CIA officer described as part thriller, part satire and part social commentary. As described by The New Yorker, the title “alludes to the conspicuous deployment of the agency’s one Black officer to display its phony integration.”
Back to Zandra Flemister.
Zandra was born in Frankfurt, Germany to a U.S. Army sergeant and government technician. She spent the first years of her life in Germany and France before her parents separated and she moved with her mom to Connecticut. She went to Northeastern University and graduated with a degree in political science.
Flemister was the first Black woman to serve as a special agent in the U.S. Secret Service, then spent over three decades as a foreign service officer, rising to the upper ranks of senior foreign service. She did so while juggling family responsibilities, including raising her son who was diagnosed with autism as a child.
At the beginning of her career, she met a Secret Service recruiter who told her she was overqualified for the uniformed service but encouraged her to apply to be a special agent instead. She got the job in 1974 and was mostly assigned to undercover, counterfeit and treasury fraud work, though she did work some notable protective details, including for Bob Dole’s wife Elizabeth while he was running for vice president, and first daughters Susan Ford and Amy Carter.
But she struggled to be taken seriously by her colleagues and supervisors and felt she would not be able to advance at the agency in the long term.
Flemister reported having experienced discrimination throughout her time at the agency, including being relegated to mostly undercover and lower-paying duties, getting propositioned by male colleagues on overnight assignments, being denied recognition for exemplary work and facing a constant barrage of racist comments and slurs. However, she stayed with the agency “because she wanted to be a trailblazer for other African-American women,” she wrote in an affidavit filed in support of a 2000 class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination within the Secret Service (settled for $24 million).
At one point, she reported that a superior told her that she would have to get rid of her Afro-style hairdo in order to get assigned to more prestigious and lucrative security details. Flemister did, but later wrote that she felt like it was to show an African American making the Secret Service appear racially diverse. Even worse, a colleague taped an image of a gorilla over her photo on her ID card, while another gestured to her in the office and asked, “Whose prisoner is she?” She added that on presidential visits to Senegal and Grenada, she heard white agents refer to the leaders of those countries using the n-word, and wasn’t aware of any action being taken after she reported it.
“With my requests for transfers to career-enhancing squads consistently denied, my credibility and competency constantly questioned, and the common use of racial epithets in my presence, I saw the handwriting on the wall,” Flemister wrote. “Because of my race I would never be allowed to have a successful career in the Secret Service.” Eventually she left Secret Service and took a new job — and pay cut — at the State Department in 1978, launching a career in foreign service. Her three decades there included running interagency visa screening programs in Pakistan and South Korea and establishing a multinational anti-visa fraud working group in London.
According to the NPR report, one of the agents who followed in Flemister’s footsteps was former Secret Service Assistant Director Renee Triplett who arrived in 1989 as the first Black woman to serve in that executive-level position.
“To me, this was the first recognition of who the first Black female special agent was,” Triplett says. “I thought, ‘Wow,’ because it was in the 1970s, I knew the history of when, generally, the first women were hired within the agency, but I never had an understanding of when the first Black female had ever been hired.”
It was only after Flemister’s death that Triplett learned how difficult her time at the agency had been, a story that she called “heartbreaking” to read.
In the end, I celebrate Zandra Flemister and other trailblazers. Your “sitting by the door” was a door opener for scores of others like you, many of whom today are senior leaders in many organizations and in every field of endeavor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.