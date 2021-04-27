Is it just me or has anyone else observed upticks in cussing these days? Don’t know if we should blame on stress related to COVID-19, a partisan political environment, matters of race and racism or what, but it seems that profanity has become pervasive in everyday discourse, including in social media. To wit:
- “That’s a stupid @#$%& question!”
- “What the @#$%&% is that supposed to mean?”
- “Why did you cut me off the road you @%$&?”
Hello, you’ve just met “Cussing Chris” (or “Four-letter Francine”), expletive spewing examples them both.
In the sports and political worlds, we know that cursing is likely common behind the scenes, but less so in front of news cameras or journalists. But the truth is that many of us have encountered verbal flame throwers at home, in the workplace, at sporting events in business establishments, you name it.
They can make life miserable, causing others to scramble for cover trying to dodge their verbal bullets. They’re unpredictable and will launch a verbal missile in response to anything that ticks them off (think road rage here). Unfortunately, these days social media gives them a cover for spewing out their vitriol, for saying things they’d never say to someone face-to-face.
A short caveat before we
go further.
The fact is that we’re all human, and humans are prone to having an occasional bad day. It happens. Socially clumsy as we sometimes are, people who accidentally slip and say something inappropriate are largely absent of malice. Their worst — and largely forgivable — crime is an occasional poorly timed choice of words. With others, particularly the chronic cussers, the off days seem to happen more frequently.
Who are these people? Let’s take a closer look.
“This person (Cussing Chris of “Four-letter Francine) controls through fear and intimidation,” writes Gary Namie, Ph.D., in his book, Bully proof yourself At Work. Emotionally out-of-control, volatile and explosive, this person wants to instill a sense of dread, is overbearing, self-centered and insensitive to the needs of others. She or he executes on a need for control by dictating the emotional climate.”
Cussing Chris and Four-letter Francine just can’t seem to grasp the difference between appropriate language for and bar room stuff. The “F-word” is their calling card, and it is thrown around with reckless abandon.
“Often people who curse want to sound tough or appear ‘cool,’ ‘hip’ and ‘with it,’ writes Lillian Glass, Ph.D., in The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Verbal Self-Defense. “They are just desperate for acceptance.” In many respects, some curse words don’t have the same negative or shocking charge as they once did. However, in most aspects of society, people don’t approve of cursing.
Of course, some people are “thick skinned” and aren’t terribly affected by verbal daggers. Others are. If you’re in the latter category and find yourself on the receiving end of this, over time it can extract a toll on your mental and physical health. You live in fear of future outbursts, trying to avoid doing anything that may cause your abuser to snap. You become hesitant, you tremble knowing that a single mistake can be costly and may cause this unpredictable person to pounce.
“We realize that politicians as well as top executives have disagreements and swear like just about everyone,” said James O’Connor, author of Cuss Control: The Complete Book on How to Curb Your Cursing. “Hardly anyone today gives a damn if you say ‘damn’ or ‘hell,’ but it hurts when you say, ‘God damn you’ or ‘Go to hell.’ When you attack someone publicly … you make a widespread bad impression.”
Now on the other side of the debate — and not to chronic cussers off the hook — there are instances when profanity has a place, said Yehuda Baruch, professor of management studies and research director at the Southampton Business School at the University of Southampton in the U.K.
“There are many options where use of profanity will be well-received by colleagues,” said Baruch, who with co-researcher Stuart Jenkins has studied swearing in the workplace. “One would need to use a rare commodity called common sense. For example, certain swear words can generate a sense of team culture and close connection.”
Younger managers and professionals were more tolerant about employees cursing, while executives swore less frequently, Baruch and Jenkins discovered.
“In my studies, even medical doctors and lawyers use profanity when talking between themselves,” Baruch said. “It helps to release stress. Gender may be an issue; we found that women use more profanity when it is an all-female environment but will be less inclined to do so in mixed-gender teams.”
So, what do we do if you’re bothered by profanity and cursers?
The good news is that this problem can be addressed. The bad news is that it’s virtually impossible to stamp it out altogether. Personal constraint is about the best we can expect. So it is important to develop an arsenal of responses if there’s a loose cannon running amok in your organization. Try these:
1. Since cussers probably will not read this article at their own initiative, forward it as an “FYI” to others having a need to know, including him or her.
2. Remember that “it takes two to tango.” So never respond to displays of verbal venom in kind. Instead try collective silence. Do not look down or away from the abuser; put on your best emotionless face and just stare at him or her. This can be unnerving and will force the person to own what was just said publicly.
Here are some effective responses to add to your curbing cussing toolbox:
• The “Excuse me, what did you say?” technique is one of the most effective ones at your disposal. Those six powerful words will make the cusser stop and regroup. People who say nasty things do not expect you to ask them to repeat. You put them on the defensive making them own their behavior.
• Say “Now that that’s over with, do you feel better?” Then walk away. This will give them a few minutes to think about their bad behavior.
• Another approach is to let Four letter Francine or Cussing Chris know that you do not like cursing. “It sounds much better to me when you don’t use language like that,” or “Call me old fashioned, but I still get very uncomfortable with that kind of language.”
Some parting advice for Cussing Chris and Four-letter Francine: try curbing or at least controlling your cussing. When you feel negative feelings building up inside that could explode into shouting, screaming and profanity ... stop! Bite your tongue. Take a walk to your car. Climb in, take a deep breath and exhale slowly. Make sure your windows are up and then yell and cuss to your heart’s desire.
Go ahead, we’ll wait!
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller, a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, the Douglas County Sentinel, The BlackMarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award. He can be reached at wwhoward3@gmail.com.
