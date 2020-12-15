There’s no denying that COVID-19 has wormed its devastating way into the daily news, political discourse, dinnertime conversations, and just about every aspect of human interactions (think mask-wearing and social distancing for example). It lurks like a storm cloud over us, gripping us in fear and uncertainty.
But let’s talk about one area of human interactions, the implications of hugging during these times of COVID-19. I wrote about this issue years ago and figured that the time was ripe to readdress it, but to do so in the context of COVID-19.
Now the questions are many, among them:
What are the protocols that govern hugging pre-COVID-19 and now and how do those rules play out across cultural and gender lines? And COVID-aside, what are the circumstances under which hugs in general are appropriate or not? And what are the rules relating to “hierarchical hugging,” meaning is it okay to hug peers but not your boss?
What do you do if you find yourself in the middle of an all-out hug-fest, arms flailing all over the place, where it’s clear that some are being hugged, others not; some okay with it, others not?
And perhaps the thorniest question of them all: If you don’t want to be hugged, how do you ward off that fast-charging hugger headed your way, arms stretched outward, lips puckered, without hurting his/her feelings?
Before COVID-19, the workplace, parties, religious institutions, large family gatherings, etc., have long been sources for friendly interactions. But how do you balance the needs of perpetual huggers versus the “hug-me-nots?”
But first this.
According to the American Dictionary of the English Language, a hug is, “to clasp or hold closely, especially in the arms.” The hug is the most common of human sign of affection. We bond with a hug, find comfort with a hug, greet and separate from each other with a hug.
In many countries people hug publicly without causing offense, and it’s accepted across different religions and cultures, within families and also across age and gender lines. In French culture, kisses on both sides of the cheeks are meant for close friends.
In American culture, a quick hug is often a given. Similar to the European double-cheek kiss, these hugs are usually reserved for close friends or longtime associates and can happen without permission or request.
Although it is not unusual to witness hugging among professional athletes, outside of sports the modern world is a complex place for some men. The messages they get are they are expected to be in touch with their feminine side, but never to the point that it compromises their masculinity. And to make things even more confusing, along comes the “man hug” — an unabashed show of affection to your fellow man. But if you’re not used to hugging other men, or being hugged by other men, it can feel awkward.
Wow, some baffling stuff, huh?
Now the truth is, some folks just look tantalizingly “huggable.” You know who they are. There’s a kind of “teddy-bearishness” about them. On the other side, some convey a steely “hey, hands off” with their body language. And some communicate by their body language that they want a hug, or not.
Now to my huggers out there, be careful when sizing up potential “hug-me-not” candidates for your embrace. Often they might not feel comfortable telling you that. If you don’t know the person that well, even if they look huggable, or if you are otherwise in doubt, don’t hug them. It’s that simple. Otherwise, take their cues and approach them with a flexible stance, one that allows you to fall back on a handshake (or elbow touch nowadays) if you are unsure.
And above all, resist insisting on a hug. When you want one, but the other person extends a hand — or elbow — towards you, duh, hello, read their cues. They may be trying to tell you something. Instead, accept the outstretched hand … or elbow!
Okay say that an unwelcome hug is heading your way. The cues are there: the steps forward, the arms open, the grin. Time is short. What can you do short of running in the opposite direction?
The advice from this ex-hugger is to put your hand or elbow (your, “hug me not” sign) out early while taking a step back. It’s really important to do this because rejecting a hug after the other person has stepped forward with arms outstretched can be awkward for both of you. If you extend your hand or elbow for a handshake (or “elbow-shake”), you avoid the rejection.
Another highly effective technique is to always have your cell phone within easy reach since huggers are less apt to hug someone talking on the phone.
Okay, let’s keep it real. If you reside on planet Earth, it’s probable that someone will catch you completely off guard and stun you with an unexpected hug at some point. It happens. But before you make an uncomfortable situation worse, ask yourself if you can live with an isolated bout of discomfort. But if it’s happened to you on more than one occasion, ask yourself if you’ve clearly expressed your no touch preference. If not, that’s step one. Personal responsibility is essential.
And keep in mind that knowing people want to hug you says more about you than it does about them. The message: You’re really someone special. So be empathetic and suspend your discomfort. If someone offers you their elbow, the message is that they care about their health and yours.
In the end, we can reduce the possibility of awkwardness if we stay tuned into and respect each other’s personal boundaries when it comes to hugging and social distancing in today’s world. One way to do that is to share this piece with those you know. That way we raise awareness among our well-meaning huggers and “hug-me-nots,” the latter of whom will feel less pressure to have to convey an uncomfortable message or, short of that, to duck and run!
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, TheBlackMarket.com, The Echo World, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
