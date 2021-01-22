Howard: I got my vaccine shot!

Trash-talking me!
When asked by a
family member during the holidays if I planned to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot once it became available, my tongue in cheek response was, “Hey, if my doctor calls me from his office 20 miles away to come get a shot, I’d be in his office, sleeve rolled up, before he hung up his phone.” That got a nice laugh around the dining room table.
Suddenly reality hit.
You see, like many I
carefully monitor my phone calls to weed out the unwanted ones. Unrecognized area codes are red flags for me, and I typically ignore them. But on this late Thursday afternoon a recognized area code popped up which prompted me to answer it. On the other end was a gentleman from a local pharmacist.
“Mr. Howard, we have one extra dose of vaccine to offer before we close today. If you can get here in the next 30 minutes, it’s yours.”
Now trash talking aside, the reality is that I did not get there before he hung up his phone. Despite the speed by which I got out of the house, five miles in bumper-to-bumper rush hour traffic ruled out that possibility.
So, as an African American in particular, what’s the point of my going public with my vaccine experience? What makes mine different?
Well, long story short, there continues to linger evidence of “vaccine hesitancy” in some segments of my community despite compelling scientific evidence of the effectiveness
of vaccines.
Why? Well, you can point the blame for that to historical distrust of the medical establishment, exacerbated in part by the Tuskegee syphilis study where Black men were unknowingly targeted in the experiment and many ending up dying.
Now although I understand the hesitancy, I trust the science and decided to follow the advice of “America’s Doctor,” Tony Fauci and
other leaders like Dr. Sanjay Gupta, President Biden,
Vice President Harris and others who were publicly vaccinated.
In the end, I was in and
out of there in about 15 minutes with no side
effects and took with me
my empty bottle of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to prove
to doubters and naysayers
that “still I rise”.
So here I am, one Black
guy who decided to walk his talk by continuing to practice social distancing, wearing a mask … And, yes, I’m happy
to say, taking the vaccine.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, the Douglas County Sentinel, TheBlackMarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
