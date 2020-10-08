I was glued to the TV during the recent “debate” (well, if you want to call it that) between the two candidates for President. Watching it took me to a word, arguably one of the most despised words in communications — Interruptions! I lost count after the first 15 minutes.
Now can I get a shout out from those of you who like being interrupted? Silence. Okay then, how about one from those of you who suffer from occasional bouts of interruptionitis? I-CAN’T-HEAR-YOU!
Here’s the point: Folks don’t like being interrupted considering it disrespectful and downright rude.
And here’s the problem: Many who resent being interrupted just won’t say anything. Instead, they’re apt to seethe in silence and build up an antipathy for the interrupter.
But before I go on, I will admit that appropriate interruptions may be necessary. We all know the affable long-winded types who love to hear themselves yak, yak, yak rambling on and on, unable to know when it’s time to “zip the lips.” They’re prime candidates for interruptions; respectful ones, I must add.
Others deserving interruptions are those who are verbally abusive — your garden-variety screamers and cussers (think “F bomb Frankie” or “Cussing Cathy” here). I doubt if anyone will take issue with that.
Now for a bit of “off the hook letting,” I’m not talking about the occasional cutoff that is, at worst, mildly annoying. We’ve all encountered people who do that, and we have done it ourselves. Nor am I talking about those “affirming interruptions” (“Right,” “Uh huh,” “Good,” “Amens”) accompanied by head nods to show we support what someone is saying. In fact, a dearth of affirming interruptions may have the opposite micro effect — the speaker losing confidence and focus.
Let’s now peer into the complex mind of “chronic interrupters”, the ones who make a career of butting in. Their verbal blasts can spring up in meetings, during one-on-one conversations, over the dinner table, in social media… from anywhere. Their “interruption guns” are always cocked, ready to fire. Existing conversations and mid-sentences are where they take aim. And if you pause, even for a split second, they’ll pounce and inject themselves into the conversation.
Now get this, the irony is that most chronic interrupters don’t like being interrupted. Ever notice that? They’ll cringe, clench their teeth and roll their eyes if you interrupt them. And if you dare to interrupt them … touché … they will turn around and interrupt you right back. Their blind obsession with getting in a word, the last word in particular, is a sight to behold.
To wit, just recall the first presidential debate. What an exhibition. The scene conjured up images of two prize fighters bobbing and weaving; sweat and spit flying everywhere, each looking for an opening to deliver the verbal knockout punch while millions of us sat glued to the screen with an occasional ooh or aah.
Now you can often hear interrupters breathing heavily, panting, waiting for a chance to barge in. They’re usually poor listeners. Just ask them to play back what was being discussed before they butted in and they’re hard-pressed to tell you — unless something was said that they disagreed with.
So why do interrupters interrupt? Good question. The answer isn’t that easy. But as a “recovering interrupter,” I can tell you that thoughts race through our minds at breakneck speeds. “Mental multitasking” is as good as any description of what’s going on with us. And yes, some of us suffer from attention deficit disorder. And others, eh, not yours truly of course, just seem to crave attention and being in the limelight.
There’s also the adrenaline rush, the fear that we may somehow miss the moment if we don’t quickly interject. We’ll wave our hands, lurk outside the door, clear our throats, manufacture a cough — anything to let you know of our growing anxiety. Hovering is our calling card. Long-winded types drive us into delirium.
Without doubt it’s easy for anyone to slip into the habit of interrupting. It’s such an ingrained habit in that we don’t even know that we’re doing it. Thus, it’s important to start with knowing that your local interrupter may be unaware of the behavior. So a firm, “Excuse me, Terry, but I wasn’t finished yet,” may be all that it takes to put me on mute. And if that doesn’t work, get LOUDER. Talk over my interruptions. Stare me down, with a frown.
And be patient. Interrupters may not hear you the first few times. Avoid eye contact with the verbal invader since eye contact provides them an opening to interrupt. If all else fails, wave them off with a smile. And if you’re a third-party observer of someone being interrupted, chime in with, “Wait, excuse me, Terry, but I’m interested in hearing the rest of Tim’s thoughts.” Be willing to pull them aside and ask them if they realize that they interrupted someone several times.
As for the interrupters out there: Put a lid on it. If you’re not part of a conversation, resist barging in unless invited. So calm down. Pinch yourself. Take your medication. If you’re present when someone’s talking, just let them finish. This isn’t a footrace. Plus, understand that in some cultures “turn taking” and “thoughtful pauses” are the preferred protocol and f you interrupt you could offend. And understand that interrupting “slow talkers” or those with drawn out accents could also offend.
In the end when you see verbal cannons heading your way get busy, lock your door, get on the phone, develop, eh, bad breath, anything that’ll ward them off like pesky mosquitoes.
In the end, if someone hears about an “interrupters vaccine” being developed, let me know.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, The Atlanta Business Journal, The Echo World, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award. He can be reached at wwhoward3@gmail.com.
