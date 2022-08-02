Howard: Judge Barbara Caldwell … a knowing wink, hug and fist bump!

Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell was born and raised in Douglas County. She is the county’s first female African American judge.

 Terry Howard/Special

I often write stories about history makers, living or no longer living, most recently the still living Diane Nash who resides in Tennessee. But by stroke of luck, or divine intervention she might say, I found myself sitting across the desk from a living history maker right around the corner, Douglas County Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell.

With full knowledge that it was a long shot to get an interview given her busy court schedule, I reached out to Judge Caldwell anyway figuring that it could be weeks or months (if at all) before I could get some time with her. But I was astonished to hear from her assistant that she could meet me two days later.

Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

