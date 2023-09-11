My two recent columns on the killings of Emmett Till and Rev. George Lee in Mississippi seemed to bother “Fred,” who identified himself as a frequent reader. Here’s a recap of our recent exchange:

FRED: Look, with so many other pressing issues today, why on Earth do you keep taking us back in history? It’s awful what happened to them but why should we be reminded of the fate of Till and Lee? Give us a break, will you!

