“Wildness is the preservation of the world.” — Henry David Thoreau
Tell me Jennifer, why do you walk?
That’s the question I asked Jennifer, a family historian from my hometown in Virginia.
“Walking provides serenity, a time to spend time with myself and take in the breath-taking scenery,” said Jennifer who once walked around Concord, Massachusetts’ Walden Pond, the setting of Henry David’s Thoreau’s book, “Walden.”
Tell me Nancy, why do you walk?
I repeated that question to Nancy, a talented writer and historical researcher who guesses that she’s done over 120 different kikes on the Appalachian and other trails and walked at least 700 miles since year 2020.
Said Nancy, “For me and my fellow hiker Sue, a retired coach and teacher, walking is a ritual.
“We hike every week and have conditioned ourselves to feel bad if we don’t walk.”
We’ll get back to Jennifer and Nancy and their thoughts on the relationship between walking and creativity and the culture of walkers further down.
Now if you expected this narrative to be about the recent indictment of an ex-president, the January 6th insurrection, COVID- 19, the Russian invasion, or a follow-up on “wokeism,” well sorry to disappoint.
But first, without giving it much thought, answer this: have you ever completed a brisk walk on a beautiful afternoon and regretted how you felt afterwards?
Next question: have you ever felt better physically after choosing to take the stairs rather than a nearby elevator?
Hold your answers for now.
Now that old saying, “You won’t miss your water until your well runs dry,” struck a nerve with me recently.
You see, I came down with a sudden lower back pain that resulted in my having to sharply curtail one of my favorite pastimes, something that I took for granted…. walking.
Which takes me to another old saying: Things happen for a reason.
You see, as happenstance would have it (he must have been reading my mind), Andrew McCarthy published a brilliant piece, “Whatever the Problem, It’s Probably Solved by Walking,” in a major newspaper.
With yellow highlighter in hand, I, eh, “walked” my way through McCarthy’s piece looking for useful kernels and ran across them in abundance.
Wrote McCarthy, “Hippocrates proclaimed that walking is man’s best medicine.
The good doctor also knew that walking provided more than mere physical benefits when he suggested “If you are in a bad mood, go for a walk.
If you are still in a bad mood, go for another walk.”
His point is that walking burns off tension, soothes the mind and “makes our troubles recede into a more manageable perspective.”
Inarguably there’s a link between walking and creativity.
You see, before my lower back shut me down, there was never a time when I walked without a pen and pad of paper tucked in my pocket.
All it would take is a unique formation of a cloud, the feel of the wind on the back, a sweet smell of honeysuckle or the innocent chatter of kids on swings nearby to ignite my creativity.
Now although it should go without saying — well, I’ll say it anyway — great authors (not that I consider myself one) thrive on creativity, and for many their creativity comes from walking.
Wrote McCarthy, “William Wordsworth swore about walking, as did Virginia Woolf.
So did William Blake. Thomas Mann assured that “Thoughts come clearly while one walks.”
And lest we forget, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a famous walker having led walking protests across the South.
“I keep a journal when I walk and jot down my thoughts during pauses or at the end of each walk,” said Jennifer.
For Nancy, hiking has led to a book she’s planning to write on life outdoors after the pandemic.
“For me walking is a way of diffusing the complexities of the world, a way to release without pressure,” she said.
Like campers, bike riders, RV owners and other groups, there is a distinct culture of walkers and hikers, pointed out Nancy.
“There’s a special camaraderie, a genuine authenticity that exist with walkers.
“We sometimes talk about how we wish that the world was like our hiking community.
“When Sue and I hike, we frequently stop and chat with other hikers who may be from Virginia, and even from other states.”
To Nancy’s point, when you make your walks social — you stride with, say, your partner, a neighbor, or a good friend — that interaction helps you feel connected which can make you feel happier.
Now the research on the health benefits of walking is out there and growing.
In one study, brain scans of people who walked briskly for one hour three times a week showed the decision-making areas of their brains worked more efficiently.
And believe it or not, a regular walking routine can greatly improve your bowel movements, reports the manager of rehabilitation services at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
In other words, when you start moving, your bowels start moving too.
I’ll say no more about that benefit, okay?
Back to creativity, according to a 2014 study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, Learning, Memory, and Cognition, going for a walk can spark creativity.
Researchers administered creative-thinking tests to subjects while seated and while walking and found that the walkers thought more creatively than the sitters.
In the end, walking distances one from toxic people, the whinny gloom and doom “woe is me” crowd.
So if they rudely tell you in words to the effect, “go take a hike,” obliged them then get your walking shoes on.
As the saying goes, “misery loves company,” but you’ll find little of that out there on the walking trail.
Believe me ….and Nancy and Jennifer too!
