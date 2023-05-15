“Ah, look at all those lonely people!” — The Beatles

“Wow Terry, to see loneliness listed as an option resonated with me. Hope you will consider writing an article on that one.” — “Eddie” — 5/8/23

Terry Howard is an award-winning trainer, writer, and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

Trending Videos