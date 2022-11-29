“The more we develop an abundance mentality, the more we are genuinely happy for the successes, well-being, achievements, recognition, and good fortune of other people. We believe their success adds to...rather than detracts from...our lives.” — Stephen Covey
I’ve been on a binge lately — not binge drinking or binge eating. No, these days the source of my binges are quotes. But before I get to more of them, here’s a statement I recently published. Well, it resonated. Now with the aforementioned Covey quote as a reference point, read the statement:
I am 100% convinced that one of the most gratifying and fulfilling things one could do is to recognize and celebrate the talents and achievements of others, particularly those who have been looked down on and devalued by self-centered others.
I admire those who recognize others when nobody’s looking, at personal cost and time; those who dodge the limelight, the cameras, the selfies, who slip off into the night leaving others, including the deserving recipient, scratching their heads wondering “who did this for me?” They, like anonymous donors, are the cream of the crop.
Shifting now to another quote, this one from poet and playwright Oscar Wilde:
“Anybody can sympathize with suffering of a friend, but it requires a very special nature to sympathize with a friend’s success.”
Moving along, here’s what “Christine,” asked me after reading my statement:
“Terry, what holds some people back from recognizing the accomplishments of others? And why are those same folks quick to recognize negative stuff about others but are silent when it comes to saying good news about others?
I suspect that it’s jealousy but suspect that it’s more than that.”
Clearly the answer, if there is one, to her question is complicated and rooted in personality, experiences, personal interests and needs of those who withhold celebrating the accomplishments of others. Yes, jealousy and insecurity are likely hidden factors.
And, of course, there’s the reality of the “crab mentality,” defined as a way of thinking best described by the phrase “if I can’t have it, neither can you.” The analogous theory of the crab mentality, according to my research, is that members of a group will attempt to reduce the self-confidence of any member who achieves success out of envy, jealousy or competitive feelings.
Now the question is how do you know for sure if you’re in the company of a crab? Here are some possibilities:
• When there’s a major achievement in your life that they know about yet refuse to utter a word of congratulation.
• They interrupt, change the subject, or cut you or someone else off when your achievements are brought up.
• They try to “one up” you by bragging about their own accomplishments when yours are brought up.
• They will devalue or discredit your accomplishment as “no big deal.”
• They say that they are “too busy” or make other excuses for not showing up at events where you are being recognized.
Understand that crabs are insecure people, many of whom starve for adulation and recognition themselves. They will fight tooth and nail for credit they feel they deserve. Consequently, they will attempt to “steal your thunder,” to snatch the attention and praise from you or others who deserve it. That’s their cynical calling card, their modus operandi. Bottom line is that not everyone will celebrate your success, even your assumed friends or family members.
So who are the crabs doing the crabbing?
Well, say experts, “sometimes we’re the victims of the crab effect, and sometimes we’re the instigators of it. Sometimes, you’re the one being pulled down, and sometimes you’re the one doing the pulling. Regardless of which role you’re playing, the truth is that there is nothing healthy behind this way of behaving. Whether you’re the victim or the instigator, a collective downfall benefits no one, it only sabotages the advancement of everyone involved.”
Okay, if you’re scratching your head now in search for solutions to the crab effect, I’ll save you some time with these suggestions from the experts:
• Push, don’t pull. You don’t need to be the crab pulling others down. Instead, you can be the one who lifts them up. Your first step is to become a giver, not a taker. In the words of Gandhi: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”
• Drop jealousy. Jealousy will ruin you. When someone works hard for something, and they share their news with you, reply with “I’m proud of you,” or “I’m happy for you,” or “I admire what you’re doing.” The key is to say any of this with sincerity.
• Don’t judge others. You can paint somebody’s success in a negative light, point out flaws in their achievements or you can be compassionate. You can view him or her as a source of inspiration for you and others.
So take a second to look at the person (“crab” maybe?) in the mirror and ask him/her, “C’mon, what’s holding you back from acknowledging the accomplishments of someone other than yourself?”
In the end, here’s a quote you can leave with, compliments of yours truly.
“If this piece made you uncomfortable or touched a raw nerve or two in you, so be it. On the other hand, if it helps those feeling ignored and unappreciated feel validated, better still. “
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.
