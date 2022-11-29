“The more we develop an abundance mentality, the more we are genuinely happy for the successes, well-being, achievements, recognition, and good fortune of other people. We believe their success adds to...rather than detracts from...our lives.” — Stephen Covey

I’ve been on a binge lately — not binge drinking or binge eating. No, these days the source of my binges are quotes. But before I get to more of them, here’s a statement I recently published. Well, it resonated. Now with the aforementioned Covey quote as a reference point, read the statement:

Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

Trending Videos