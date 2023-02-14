A week from now at the School Superintendent Association National Conference in San Antonio, Texas, the association will announce the winner of the prestigious National Superintendent of The Year Award. The four finalists are from Illinois, Minnesota, New York…. and Georgia.
But first, a striking parallel, one that seems to suggest that the words “finalist” and “Georgia” are synonymous.
A while ago, another finalist from Georgia, the University of Georgia quarterback, football MVP Stetson Bennett, headed to New York as a finalist for the prestigious Heisman Trophy Award. Unfortunately, he did not win.
Which takes us to another local, Douglas County Schools Superintendent Mr. Trent North, among the finalists for the National Superintendent of The Year Award. We recently spoke by phone while he was on the way to northern Virginia for a selection interview and recently followed up with an in-depth meeting in his Douglasville office.
Now to my surprise his answer to my initial rather perfunctory question (below) caught me completely off guard. I expected some typical names but turns out his answer was anything but.
WHAT HISTORICAL FIGURE HAD THE GREATEST INFLUENCE ON YOU AS A LEADER?
(LAUGH) Now this may sound weird, but I grew up watching the cartoon Mighty Mouse. I watched it while eating pieces of starch out of a red can my grandmother gave me. Now some may be old enough to remember the cartoon’s theme song, “Here I Come to Save The Day.” Well, though small in stature Mighty Mouse was always underestimated but did what he had to do to right societal wrongs. So like Mighty Mouse, I’ve been underestimated all my life but I used being underestimated as a motivator not a discourager.
I RAN INTO A PARENT WHO TOLD ME ABOUT YOUR GETTING COMPUTERS INSTALLED IN COUNTY DAY CARE CENTERS. TELL ME ABOUT THAT.
I knew that preparing our students for career opportunities in the future required that we reach them as early as possible. But our feeder programs were not funded at a higher enough level to accomplish that. So we established partnerships with our day care centers and now offer them computers, computer savvy professionals and funds to get computers in front of those kids. Additionally, we offer free training and other support services to day care staff. I’ll say again, we must be focused on what’s best for the kids, period!
SOME STATES HAVE TAKEN STEPS TO BAN BOOKS THAT SOME PARENTS BELIEVE MAKE THEIR CHILDREN UNCOMFORTABLE. HOW DO YOU RECONCILE THOSE CONCERNS AGAINST THE NEED TO INCLUDE BOOKS ABOUT THE HISTORY OF PEOPLE FROM DIVERSE BACKGROUNDS?
Clearly this is a complex issue. Although a well-rounded, balanced education is important for all kids to help them in the long run, it is not my job to arbitrarily impose my personal beliefs on what is right for kids to learn. Nor do I think it’s right for politically motivated people to make that decision. So I encourage dialogue in the community with parents in making decisions regarding what is in the best interest of each child’s learning and how that learning may be supplemented. No doubt disagreement will be a part of these discussions, but that’s what progress is about.
WHAT DO YOU SAY ABOUT THE CORRELATION BETWEEN PARENTAL ENGAGEMENT AND STUDENT PERFORMANCE?
To me the connection is critical. Engagement can take the form of parents having direct communication with teachers, showing up for school meetings and providing emotional support at home. That engagement also means holding us accountable and telling us when we don’t get it right. In the end, the evidence is that students perform much better if their parents are engaged in the school.
WHAT MAKES YOU LAUGH?
My two daughters. When I’m around kids I’m at my happiest. When I have a challenging day, all it takes is for me to walk into a cafeteria full of kids to remind me what’s important, and that’s the kids.
WHAT’S MISSING FROM WHAT’S BEEN PUBLICLY SAID ABOUT YOU AS A PERSON?
What folks say the most is that “Trent is just a guy from the block who is approachable, easy going, does not waver, has no hidden agenda and is 100% focused on what’s best for the kids.
SAY MORE PLEASE.
Well, I set very high expectations for myself and my organization. Look, making kids your top priority is not for the faint of heart. If kids are not your highest priority then you are in the wrong profession.
NOW LET ME ASK YOU THIS. WHAT….
No, please let me finish. If I see anyone not doing right by the kids, you can expect me to put on my gloves. Kids did not ask to be brought into this world. So our obligation as educators and parents is to prepare them to grow and develop. Nothing is more important. Okay, go ahead, next question.
WHEN IT’S ALL SAID AND DONE, WHAT WORDS DO YOU WANT ETCHED ON YOUR TOMBSTONE?
That I dedicated my life to children!
ANY REGRETS IN EITHER YOUR PERSONAL OR PROFESSIONAL LIFE?
Humm, good question. Looking back, sure I’ve made mistakes, but I learned more from my mistakes than from those instances where I got it right. I learned never to celebrate too long.
I SAW YOU STANDING BENEATH THE SCOREBOARD AT A RECENT BASKETBALL GAME. HOW DO YOU THE COUNTY’S SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DECIDE WHAT SIDE TO SIT ON?
(Laugh) Good question. Because I always cheer during games, I typically sit on the side of the home team. But I once showed up in a school wearing a jersey of another school in the district and the kids called me out. Eventually they presented me with one of their own jerseys, so I ducked into a room and made the switch.
For the next 30 minutes, Mr. North gave me tour of the facility while exchanging jokes and pleasantries with his staff and, well, Trent just being Trent.
My hope is that Mr. North’s next trip will be to downtown Douglasville in a parade celebrating his selection as national — I repeat, NATIONAL — Superintendent of the year!
Fingers crossed!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.