“Why do today what I can put off until tomorrow!”

Sound familiar? C’mon, be honest, have you ever uttered or thought that? Hey, you’re not alone. You see, it’s the typical rationalization that goes through my mind as I stare at the growing list of stuff I need to do around the house. The same is true when I opened the fridge recently and confronted weeks old containers of leftover asparagus, peaches and bread that I should have dumped days ago, all now covered with a dark green disgusting mold.

Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

