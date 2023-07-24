I was about to flip the page in the newspaper when I had one of my “whoa, I can do something with that” moments. This time the source was the article, “America Could Learn from This Talk Show,” by Matthew Walther, editor, Catholic Literary Journal. I read it several times with my yellow highlighter doing what highlighters are designed to do.
Suddenly out of nowhere, Tommy Tuberville and Eli Crane entered my breaking newsflash. We’ll get to their recent controversies further down.
But first, about the newspaper article I mentioned above.
In a nutshell, the article is structured around two vocal, some would say “loudmouth,” sports commentators, Skip Bayless and ex NFL football player Shannon Sharp — Bayless white, Sharp African American — who often go toe to toe in disagreement when discussing both sports and thorny social issues with, said the author, “almost reckless lack of restraint, seemingly ignorant of the self-censorship that pervades so much of polite discourse.” I’ve included a departing point from that article toward the end of this narrative, so bear with me.
But back to Tuberville and Crane and their recent bouts of OMIF (Open Mouth, Insert Foot), aka “tasting leather,” as we used to say when I was growing up when caught with our verbal pants down.
You see, Tuberville, the Alabama senator ignited a firestorm of controversy recently when he told CNN that white nationalists — a group defined as “militant white people who espouse white supremacy and advocate enforced racial segregation,” by Merriam-Webster — are not, hold your horses folks, inherently racist. Look, you don’t have to take my word for it, look it up yourself.
Clearly irritated at being called out, “that’s your opinion,” he snarled at the interviewer adding that a white nationalist “is an American.” Whoa, huh, of course they’re Americans Tommy. But to poo poo this as “someone else’s definition of a racist” is insulting and opens you up to well-deserved criticism and late-night side-splitting mockery.
Well apparently it came as a shock to Tommy that many found his remark abhorrently racist because on Capitol Hill a day later, and severely tongue tied, he tried to clarify his views but ended up digging himself deeper and deeper into a racial quagmire with, fasten your seatbelts readers, “I’m not racist because I coached minorities as a football coach” — his version it seems of “some of my best friends are colored”.
One wonders what those “minorities” he coached at Auburn, Cincinnati and Texas Tech universities thought about his comments, let alone the collateral damage he did to the reputations of those institutions and to the state of Alabama.
But wait!
Not to be outdone, in the House of Representatives, Arizona Rep. Eli Crane created his own uproar when he referred to Black Americans as “colored people,” and claimed later that he simply “misspoke.” C’mon Eli, do you realize that uttering the word “colored” could bite you in the behind? Or did you miss the “Tuberville memo” from the previous week?
Lord, give me strength.
Okay, here’s an accurately put quote on race in America penned in 2011 by Pulitzer Prize winner Leonard Pitts, Jr. Sayeth he, “I’m here to tell you that race is like a four-car pileup on the freeway. We talk about race, but don’t. More often we yell about race or talk around race. Wherever you go, there it is — race in your face!”
So thanks to Tuberville and Crane, we again find ourselves mired in a four-car pileup on freeway racial America with rubbernecking passersby glaring from a distance whispering “thank the Lord that it wasn’t me.” Good grief dudes. Your recent bouts of OMIF are spectacularly at odds with present day nomenclature. You’d think that somehow — picking up a darn book or newspaper, for heaven’s sake — you’d know better.
Back now, as promised, to Walther’s article.
He writes, “A stray remark, however churlish, need not mean a permanent asterisk next to a name, that forthright conversation begun from opposing premises can, in fact, lead to increased understanding, and that old-fashioned virtues such as forgiveness and liberality still have a place, alongside shouting and friendly wagers, in American life.”
A mouthful, yes? But how about putting asterisks aside momentarily and using that paragraph as a building block for a debate about a contemporary hot issue — transgender, book banning, abortions, political candidates, gay marriage (yes, even OMIFs by Tommy and Eli), then see if you change your mind after hearing someone else’s reasoning. Yes, candor has its consequences.
Now readers, if you decide to wade into a debate about a thorny issue where participants are brutally honest, understand that it all boils down to a litmus test of personal choices in response to what you may hear. Do we excuse a problematic comment as an occasional slip of tongue, as all of us are sometimes guilty of, or could it be something purposeful and sinister? As individuals, we have to decide.
In the end, if history is an accurate predictor, I suppose that we will anticipate the next Tuberville/Crane-like four-car racial pileup on freeway racial America and, in the words of Leonard Pitts, “…go about with fingers in ears singing “la, la, la” at the top of our lungs rather than hearing inconvenient truths…”
We know the answer, don’t we?
So fasten your seatbelts …. and make sure that you are fully insured with Allstate, State Farm, et al.
