“Hey Terry, I really need you to stop by today. I have something I want you to see that will blow your mind.”
That request came from Douglasville resident Ollan Bell, co-founder of the R&B group “The Natural Four.”
Less that 15 minutes later, I sat in his sunny, capricious studio eager to find out about this “mind-blowing” thing he wanted me to see. He handed me a four-inch thick binder filled with plastic wrapped photos of figurines, sculptures and pictures of Black folks.
Whoa, yes, he nailed it; the breath-taking collection resting on my lap was just that…mind-blowing!
That afternoon, Bell connected me with the collection’s owner, Quineed Shelton, a guest from California who happened to be visiting him and his wife, Blues singer Zakyia Hooker, at that time. Three days later I sat down with Quineen.
What was clear at the outset was that Quineen was in a hurry to leave Georgia and get to California. She’s also in a hurry to get back after taking care of some business at home in Oakland. Fortunately, I was able to have a conversation with her, during which I couldn’t possibly capture her enthusiasm about what she has been blessed with: her late stepfather’s incredible collection of Black art, which includes sculptures, vintage-posters and paintings.
“One who loves a stature loves not the clay, not the plaster or the bronze, but the achievement of the sculptor’s hand.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupery
Born and reared in Oakland, Quineen has been confronted with a vexing dilemma, one that scores of others would be blessed to have: what to do with hundreds of pieces of Black art accumulated from antique shops, gallery sales and art auctions throughout the U.S. and Europe by her stepfather, Keith Williams, a Harvard graduate who served 32 years as the International Treasurer at Levi Strauss & Co.
Today, Quineen is a 25-year employee of Levi Strauss & Co, where she is responsible for global marketing and supports teams in 113 countries throughout Europe and Singapore.
“Poppy,” as she fondly remembers him, housed nearly 1,000 pieces of art and sculptures in his home in Brussels, Belgium, before he had it shipped back to California when he relocated.
Turning now to our conversation:
You took a ride on your host’s riding mower. What was that like?
(Laugh) I love the Georgia landscape and was able to take a much-needed break from international phone calls to go outside and ride a lawn mower belonging to the family I stayed with in Douglasville. It was fun and easy to learn, although I tended to want it to go faster. I cut a large portion of the grass.
What do you think your stepdad would want done with his collection?
I’ve thought about that a lot and believe that Poppy would love to have displayed his collection in art galleries that highlighted historic Black artifacts. He also talked about doing a road show at Historic Black Colleges during Black History Month. Now given that Juneteenth is now a federal holiday in the United States, this collection would fit right in with celebrating African American culture, including sculptures and art.
What attracts you to Georgia as a potential place for your collection?
In metro Atlanta there’s lots of excitement, particularly in the growth of Black owned businesses. Plus, Greater Atlanta is home to many colleges and universities, which would be the ultimate venue for a road show for Poppy’s collections. I envision this exhibit being a significant part of both Black History Month and Juneteenth for years to come. It would offer a perspective of our history at the turn of the century that’s not taught in the classroom or found in galleries.
The “Bougie Oleo” pictured with this column is from the collection. Are you concerned about potential backlash from some seeing this as stereotypical if you were to display it in galleries or during road shows?
Yes, my first thought is that some of the art does depict Black suppression and stereotypes from the early 1900s that Black people want to end. But Poppy’s collection, as mentioned before, is part of Black history that is not shared or taught. So, in displaying this we hope that it would not be viewed as promoting stereotypes, but rather bringing awareness of images at play during that period. A truism if there ever was one is what novelist James Baldwin once said: “History is not the past. It is the present. We carry our history with us. We are our history.” My point is that images of the past still impact contemporary attitudes, beliefs and behaviors. Of course, like anything we’d have to put this in the proper context.
With regards to your plans for your stepfather’s collection, what challenges do you anticipate the most?
There is much work to do in the preparation of the art for display, for example, getting an inventory completed, having the art photographed then having all the pieces appraised. These important steps must be done before we can even think about displaying the collection in a school or gallery. We then need to research proper showcase sites to see if there is interest in displaying this type of art in a particular venue. This stage I imagine will take a good deal of time to complete. I then see the marketing stage being a critical step in determining potential interested businesses to house Poppy’s collection.
If you could somehow rewind the clock and provide advice to a Quineen of 20 years ago based on what you know now, what would say to her relative this project?
My advice would be to take the first step and believe that the sky is the limit. You don’t have to have everything all figured out; you just need to take micro steps in the right direction. Be clear in your intentions and set goals. This quote by William Jennings Bryan to me says it all — “Destiny is not a matter of chance, it is a matter of choice; it is not a thing to be waiting for, it is a thing to be achieved? “
Any parting advice on turning dreams into goals?
I have dreamed about what I wanted to accomplish in life but have not taken a step to move forward on them. Poppy ‘s collection project is one of my dreams that I want to take action on. Many times, we’re afraid of making a mistake or making the wrong decision, but that is okay because that is how we learn and progress toward our goals.
How should someone contact you for more information?
Just email me at: quineen@poppyscollectionllc.com. Okay, gotta get ready for a conference call with my team in Europe.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller, a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The Douglas County Sentinel, The BlackMarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
