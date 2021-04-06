“He threw us under the bus!” Okay, have you heard that one before? Well, apparently not everybody.
You see, right after I hung up from a conference call years ago, I got a call from one of the global participants, a gentleman in China. I’d met him during one of my previous trips to Shanghai.
“Terry, during the call a person from the U. S. suggested that we throw someone under the bus. That confused us. One of my peers asked afterwards what would happen to the corpse run over by the bus if we did that!”
Amused at first, I explained what’s meant by the expression. Speaking of which, have you noticed how metaphors — figures of speech in which one concept is used in a place of another to suggest an analogy — have inserted themselves into everyday conversations?
Circling back to the confusion raised by the gentleman from China, can you see how an overuse of metaphors may lead to unintentional exclusion, particularly for those from other cultures who may not have the foggiest idea of what we’re talking about?
Truth is that purposeful metaphor usage is common in literature, speeches and music (i.e., Shakespeare’s “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day,” Dr. King’s famous “I have a dream” speech and Elvis Pressley’s “You ain’t nothing but a hound dog.”). On the other hand, most metaphor usage is unconscious i.e., they are such common parts of everyday discourse that they are used without much forethought.
As always, effective communication is essential. And add to that the fact that people — well, most of them anyway — don’t wake up in the morning wondering “who can I go out to exclude by the way I communicate today?” Of course, there are some who use metaphors to obfuscate and confuse. But whatever our motivation, we sometimes exclude others in our modes of communication, although not by intent.
Here’s a list of common metaphors and some tongue-in-cheek thoughts that could be racing through the minds of the listener (mine in parenthesis).
METAPHOR: I’M THINKING:
(1) “She stabbed me in the back.” (And you’re not in a hospital?)
(2) “Let’s string them up.” (As a Black person, this sounds like lynching!”)
(3) “Give her enough rope to hang herself.” (see #2 above)
(4) “Let your hair down.” (But I’m bald, if you didn’t notice)
(5) “I run a tight ship.” (Yes, the Titanic!”)
(6) “Let’s take the bull by the horn!” (Go ahead, I’ll watch from the sideline.)
(7) “It’s all Greek to me.” (Or Spanish, English, or French}
(8) “Don’t worry, his bark is worse than his bite!’ (Okay, so why don’t you go first then?)
(9) “We’re snowed under.” (Not if you live in Miami)
(10) “We’re up to our behinds in alligators.” (Hope that he does not like dark meat like mine.)
(11) “He got caught with his pants down!” (Hope he had on clean underwear)
(12) “He hit me below the belt.” (Bet that hurt!”)
(13) “Let’s burn that bridge when we get there.” (Don’t forget your fire extinguisher)
(14) “Can’t teach dogs new tricks.” (Guess they’re not young enough to know it all)
Clearly many metaphors are sports related, traditionally U.S. male oriented. Examples: that’s a slam dunk; hit it out of the park; the ball is in your court; hit the ground running; playing hardball; skate to where the puck is; keep your eye on the ball. They may not be offensive yet could be extremely hard to understand for non-English speakers.
Some metaphors can insult people’s intelligence: that’s a no brainer; she’s clueless, and some are animal oriented and could offend anyone who does not want to be compared to an animal. Examples: she will bulldog it; they are like herding cats. And there are the language put downs — “Pardon my French.”
Some are violence oriented: just shoot from the hip; he needs a slap on the wrist; take a stab at it; don’t throw the baby out with the bath water; cutting off the nose to spite the face.
Now the truth about metaphors is that we sometimes use them without much thought as to how they may confuse the listener. So how do we know?
Paying attention to immediate reactions, the nonverbal ones in particular, is a good place to start. Total silence looks of confusion, eyes suddenly cast downward, and frowning may be signs that what you said may have had unintended consequences.
And if you notice that some may lean toward the person next to them, mouth cuffed, obviously whispering, there’s a chance that they’re asking that person to clarify what was just said.
Okay, say that someone uses a metaphor, and you haven’t the faintest idea what it means. What do you do?
First, assume a positive intent on the part of the metaphor user. Just ask them politely to explain the comment. Chances are they will gladly do so since they too have a vested interest in being understood.
Don’t forget to thank them. Second, it is here where a well-meaning ally can be of enormous help. Allies can step in and in such a way that doesn’t put the confused listener on the spot while providing feedback to. the person who makes the comment. Taking the metaphor user off-line and giving feedback is both doable and well worth the effort.
Now if you wish to respond publicly as an ally, here are examples of effective responses:
METAPHOR: ALLY’S RESPONSE:
“He blew a gasket!” “Yes, he did seem to be very upset!”
“C’mon, that’s water under the bridge.” Yes, that’s now in the past.” Now the point is not to take fun and spontaneity out of human interactions.
On the other hand, it is equally as important to foster open and respectful communications, language that includes, sensitive, and respectful.
My hope is that this column “knocks it out of the park” for you and, oops, duh, excuse me for that metaphor. What I should have said is that I hope that this is one that you will benefit from reading.
