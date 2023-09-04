After reading the article, “Racist attacks spread unease,” I drove by a local Dollar General and paused to think about the innocent employees and customers inside. That led to thinking about what occurred at the Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, where three African Americans were gunned down by a racist, an atrocity that left me asking, “Charleston, Buffalo, now Jacksonville, when will this madness end?”

“Why is there this constant hate even after all we’ve been through?” asked Arthur Reed, founder of Houston-based Stop the Killing. “We are a people that have moved on. We never tried to overthrow the government. The constant threats are mind-boggling.”

Terry Howard is an award-winning trainer, writer, and storyteller. He is a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, and third place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.