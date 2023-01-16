“People who read books, not magazines and newspapers, live two and half years longer than those who don’t read books!”

You could hear a pin drop — a gulp, a chuckle — when Teresa Rice cited that from a Yale University study during a meeting of the 26 Tiny Paintbrushes writer’s guild.

Terry Howard is an award-winning speaker, writer and storyteller. He is a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award and 3rd Place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

