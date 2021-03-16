Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.