A candid admission here. For years I’ve had a suspicion about the “conservative Black Republican.” The question I’d grappled with is, based on everything I’d come to understand, how on earth would an African American want to align themselves with a party that has a history and policies that I find abhorrent?

“Uncle Tom,” “sellout,” “race traitor,” are among the typical monikers Black conservatives often get tagged with. Count Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Herschel Walker and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott among today’s frequent recipients. Which brings us to another little-known Black conservative — Shelby Steele.

Terry Howard is an award-winning speaker, writer, and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, and third place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

