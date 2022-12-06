Well, sigh, here we go again with “Wanda,” I thought. Now what on Earth will it be this time?

You see, it wasn’t that long ago when she grumbled about a “ghetto-like” (her word) Dollar General store that opened in town. But this time I figured that the target of her ire had to be as deadly serious as that Dollar General — perhaps a Starbucks that opened five minutes late, poop on her lawn compliments of a neighbor’s dog, a missing can of peas in her grocery bag, or a toenail she cracked in an airport stairwell. With “Wanda” one can never know with certainty.

Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

Trending Videos