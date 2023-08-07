Truth be told, I really didn’t want to write anything about Emmett Till who was brutally slain in Money, Mississippi in 1955. Why? Well, the images of the brutality of what happened to Emmett remains as traumatic today as it was on the day I learned about it. But with the stroke of a pen, President Joe Biden moved me to move.
Now I’m sure that for many, Biden’s recent naming of a national monument honoring Till and his mother led to long overdue exhalations in some quarters, a “who the heck is he?” in others and lots of ho hum nonchalance by others.
“In a time when there are those who seek to ban books, bury history, we’re making it clear, crystal, crystal clear: While darkness and denialism can hide much, they erase nothing,” Biden said at the White House, where he and members of the Till family gathered to formally approve the new monument.
Now it’s important to keep in mind that Biden’s remarks came during fervent attempts to roll by progress, ban books and, probably the most asinine, the State of Florida’s mandate to teach the “benefits” of slavery to middle schoolers.
“We can’t just choose to learn what we want to know,” Biden said. “We have to learn what we should know. We should know about our country. We should know everything. The good, the bad, the truth. Telling the truth and the full history of our nation is important. We’ve got a hell of a way to go.”
Now except for those unborn at the time, everyone else knows about the story of Emmett Till, right? Well, not so fast. My hunch is that most Americans alive at the time of Till’s murder have fading memories about the tragedy, or just didn’t know about it at the time. However, there is the familiar “A picture is worth a thousand words.” Like images of our nation’s signature atrocities, the mutilated face of Emmett Till is another watershed moment in the sordid history of race in America. When you see it, the image may make one think that it was tokened in another epoch, in some other country, or in someone else’s nightmare. There’s not a single word or string of words that can describe the badly beaten and grossly disfigured face of a 14-year-old boy, especially as one remembers Emmett’s handsome round face wrapped around by a mischievous smile and giveaway dimples. Now despite fierce pressure not to allow it, Emmett’s mother insisted that his casket remain open to the public with these 12 simple but searing words, “so that the world can see what they did to my baby.”
As a result, David Jackson and Ernest Withers, photographers for Jet and Ebony magazines, snapped pictures of Emmett’s body at the funeral home — Withers’ close up on Till’s mangled face was seen by millions at the time and millions more since then. The image is disturbing, very disturbing.
“I think that the picture in Jet magazine showing Emmett’s mutilation was probably the greatest media product in the last forty years,” Representative Charles Diggs said in 1987.
Now pictures, however off putting, should provoke curiosity about the circumstances that led up to their taking. Intelligent and mature minds can absorb the shock and become better informed about the histories and experiences of others, let alone figure out how they could take actions to build a better world.
So speaking of the Emmett Till story, Tomothy Tyson’s outstanding bestseller, The Blood of Emmett Till, isn’t by any stretch easy to read. But like an unfolding edge on your seat drama, it’s hard to put down, a powerful narrative of one of the most chilling accounts of an unimaginable brutality in our history of race in America. Although you won’t like what you’re reading — and probably will be horrified by it — there’s no way you won’t in some way be shocked and impacted by it. “Eloquent and outraged…. A stunning success essential for our times,” wrote Neil Irvin Painter, author of The History of White People about the book. “Tyson gives us a history that challenges everything we thought we knew about Emmet Till,” said Crystal Feimster, author of Southern Horrors.
“A critical book…that demands that we do the one thing we aren’t often enough asked to do: learn from it.” — The Atlantic So, what’s the point of your regurgitating another example of our ugly past, you may ask. Why can’t you let bygones be gone, may be your follow up question? Well my answer is that history can haunt and hurt us. And there’s an eventuality about history in that it can sometimes repeat itself in destructive ways. So, understanding the past provides context for understanding the present and the probability of an undesirable future.
BREAKING NEWS: Six white former Mississippi law enforcement officers pleaded guilty on to federal civil rights crimes for brutally assaulting two Black men. Federal prosecutors said the officers sexually and physically assaulted two handcuffed Black men for more than two hours during a Jan. 24 raid on a Braxton, Mississippi, home for which they had no warrant. The officers carried out mock executions on one of the men and shot him in the face, critically injuring the man.
So here we are almost 60 years removed from 1955, the year Emmett Till breathed his last breath. And still…
Terry Howard is an award-winning trainer, writer, and storyteller. He is a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, and third place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.
