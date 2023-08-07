Truth be told, I really didn’t want to write anything about Emmett Till who was brutally slain in Money, Mississippi in 1955. Why? Well, the images of the brutality of what happened to Emmett remains as traumatic today as it was on the day I learned about it. But with the stroke of a pen, President Joe Biden moved me to move.

Now I’m sure that for many, Biden’s recent naming of a national monument honoring Till and his mother led to long overdue exhalations in some quarters, a “who the heck is he?” in others and lots of ho hum nonchalance by others.

Terry Howard is an award-winning trainer, writer, and storyteller. He is a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, and third place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.