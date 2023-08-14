I’d be less than honest if I didn’t admit to the chills that ran down my spine a few years ago when my youngest son called me late one night during his drive across country to California with his new bride.
SON: Hey dad, I realize that it’s late but wanted to check in with you while we’re on the road.
ME: Thanks. I was up waiting to hear from you son. Where are you?
SON: We stopped for a bathroom break in a gas station in some small town not far from Jackson, Mississippi.
ME: Oh my! Look, fill up your tank and don’t stop anywhere until you get the hell out of Mississippi.
Despite drinking a hastily made toddy, I still couldn’t get back to sleep until I got that call from him three hours later assuring me that he was no longer in Mississippi. Sorry Mississippi, but sometimes factual history can cause one to broad brush individuals and, in this instance, even states (hello Florida!)
Now call it luck, coincidence or something else, but when you delve into history, as I sometimes do in this space, you’ll sometimes come across little known or unknown facts and sometimes parallels. Case in point is my recent narrative on 14-year-old Emmett Till who was murdered in Money, Mississippi in August, 1955.
You see, developing the “Remembering Emmett” piece led me to a chilling discovery of Reverend George Lee, a name I was vaguely familiar with. I discovered that Lee was cut down by an assassin’s bullet in Mound Bayou, Mississippi, less than an hour’s drive from Money, where Emmett Till breathed his last breath.
Now because it didn’t get much play in written history, you may not have heard much, or anything, about Rev. George Lee, one of the first African Americans registered to vote in Humphreys County, Mississippi since Reconstruction. That should not come as a surprise even to the most competent student of American history. For that, I suppose you could lay the blame on your American History books that moved on to the “real history” of the U.S. after brief, obligatory mentions of M. L. King, Jr., George Washington Carver, Carter G. Woodson, Rosa Parks and other beacons of Black history.
Described as a “tan-skinned, stumpy spellbinder,” the passionate George Lee, who pastored three small churches, used his pulpit to urge others to vote amid fierce resistance and daily death threats.
In April 1955, Lee was a speaker at a local meeting which drew a crowd of more than seven thousand to the town of Mound Bayou. Simeon Booker of Jet Magazine observed how Lee’s down-home dialogue electrified the crowd.
But less than a month after that speech, a car pulled alongside Lee’s car just before midnight and an assailant fired three shot-gun blasts shattering Lee’s jaw. Lee died before he could make it to the hospital. The attack came days after he had received another threatening note demanding that he drop his name from the voting rolls and cease urging others to register to vote.
Medgar Evers, also assassinated a decade later in Jackson, Mississippi, always doubted that any FBI investigation of the Lee killing took place since there was never any public report or even a solid rumor as to what was in the report. Said Evers at the time, “Rev. Lee’s murder was a cold-blooded answer to demands for equal treatment coming from more Mississippi Blacks and was backed by the lies of the sheriff and local police.”
However, thanks to the dogged persistence of Medgar Evers and others, the murders of Lee, Till and others did not escape international news cycles which drew thousands of journalists, politicians and civil rights activists to jam packed funerals and scorching hot courtrooms in Mississippi.
As I pointed out in my piece on Emmett Till, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” That said, there’s a good chance that you’d recognize the face of Mamie Till, the mother of Emmett Till, but Rose Lee, maybe not. Rose was Reverend George Lee’s loving and devoted wife who lived with the fear of his possible death.
Now another little-known connection between Rose Lee and Mamie Till was their decision to have their loved ones laid out in open caskets in the words of Mamie Till, “to let the world see what they did to my boy.” These assassinations are chilling examples of the dangerous intersection between Blacks and Jim Crow when it came to the struggle to exercise the right to vote.
So readers, who among you will be shocked to hear that Lee’s killer was never found and, in the case of the killers of Emmett Till, were never prosecuted yet later confessed to committing their crime?
Wrote poet William Cullen Bryant, “Truth crushed to earth will rise again.” My hope is that truth will not skip over the blood-stained soil in Mound Bayou Mississippi, Till’s murder in Money’s Tallahatchie River…or banned from books nowadays that teach actual Black history.
Here’s my last word on Mound Bayou and Money, Mississippi.
Who knows, maybe one day I’ll visit those places. I owe that to myself and to memories of Emmett Till, George Lee and hundreds of unknown others who paid the ultimate price for the right to vote and other freedoms we enjoy to this day.
In closing and in departing, I’m so glad that my son made it safely through Mississippi and, since then, that he and his wife have blessed us with a beautiful grandson and granddaughter on the way.
Unfortunately, Emmett Till, George Lee and scores of others were not so lucky.
