“Oh no! I can’t believe that our “June bug” has passed away.”
Those were the thoughts that flowed from my mine when stared at the picture that accompanied the obituary about the June 14 passing of Douglasville’s June Keen in the Douglas County Sentinel.
You see, it was six years ago or thereabouts when I sat on the patio outside a downtown restaurant when June Keen and another lady walked by. “Good afternoon, ladies,” I remember saying.
That’s when June turned around, snatched her partner’s arm and mine, and we entered the restaurant. Within minutes June Keen, to the surprise of those enjoying their lunch, did a pirouette and started to dance. She received an ovation.
Stunned and mouth agape, I’m thinking, “Who is this lady?” Well, I would soon find out that she was well known, popular in the area and one of the city’s most passionate ambassadors.
Over the next few years, I’d run into June around town at stores, outdoor festivals, etc., and when she recognized she’d dance. Yes, she’d dance. And at each time she’d inquire about my son Whitney (pictured above on the right).
Eventually June invited us to attend a First United Methodist Church-sponsored health fair. There was no way we could decline. And while at the fair June worked the room, introduced us to others and, of course, she danced.
Two weeks later June showed up at that same restaurant where we first met and hand me the photo above. On the back she had scribbled:
“Whitney, 7-15-17….June bug Keen surrounded by two handsome gentlemen at the health fair Zumbathon.”
“What I remember most about Ms. June Bug was her personality and that she was always so positive,” recalls Whitney who now lives and works in California. “She had a special way about her that made you laugh.”
I’ll end with a line from her obituary that embodies what June Bug was really all about. “June was loved by everyone she touched. She loved dancing and making people smile.”
Now if there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that June Keen has passed through the “Pearly Gates” and has gotten folks there smiling and up and dancing.
Bon voyage June Bug. Here’s hoping that our paths will cross again and again as we travel — and dance on — the open road.
Terry Howard is an award-winning trainer, writer, and storyteller. He is a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, and third place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.