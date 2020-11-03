I was speechless when Robert, a graying white guy I met at a rural auction a while ago, introduced himself to me as “Redneck Robert.” His personal reference threw me off guard and reminded me of a column I wrote years ago, one that generated a torrent of responses.
All in all, they were positive. However, I foolishly allowed myself to be lulled into a false sense of writer security. You see, I received one that burst my bubble and put me on the defensive. My knee-jerk response was to pull on the verbal boxing gloves and go toe to toe with the e-mailer. But the truth is, though, before I could get one punch in, I got knocked out. Here’s a playback of the “whipping” I got in response to my flippant use of the term redneck in that column.
The bell rang. Round one! We’re cautiously circling each other, bobbing and weaving, looking for an opening to get in the first blow. He struck first:
“I’m a habitual reader of your columns Terry, but I have to take issue with your last one. The term redneck was used without caveat or apology.”
His Tyson-like jab stung. I’m backpedaling now. But before I could counterpunch, he moved in with a sweet left hook to the side of my head:
“I want to point out that this is a degrading term for a rural portion of an entire race of people; poor, rural, mostly Southern whites. I don’t see why it’s okay for someone to use this derogatory term about this certain racial and demographic group, when it’s not okay to use any derogatory term about any other group. You are not walking the talk on this one, Terry.
I’m left staggering after that one-two combination. I weakly flail away in a futile attempt to stave off the ensuing onslaught:
I imagine you used the term more to describe a behavior (bigotry) than taking a swipe at any ethnic group. But often the term redneck gets applied to all poor rural Southern whites — broad-brushed — and that’s just not fair. This one hits close to home for me and probably a lot of others who come from or have family in rural areas. Do you not think it hurts some unfairly?
Uh, oh! I’m now on the ropes. That punch to the gut sucked the wind, saliva and will out of me. The onslaught continued:
“Won’t this tell others that it’s okay to use that term? I think it’s exclusionary, Terry. Isn’t this precisely the type of thing we are trying to get away from?
Ouch! I’m seeing double after that uppercut and didn’t see the knockout punch that came next:
“I think we should go after the bad behavior and not take a swipe that hits innocent people simply because of their circumstances and color. You may disagree with me, but I think there’s a point to be considered here and I didn’t want you to go on without at least considering it.”
Wham! Lights out! I’m completely on my back now, head spinning, speech blurred, having just been delivered a trip to “La La” land.
Out of the corner of a blurry eye I could see the glimmer of a white towel being thrown into the ring from my corner. “It’s over!” screamed the referee over the frenzied crowd. “And the winner by knockout is...” Don’t remember much after that.
As strange as it may seem, that first-round knockout became my wake-up call. I figured I’d better get up off my rear end, set aside my bruised pride and get some quick education on the term redneck. Here’s what I found out. The source is The Color of Words, An Encyclopedic Dictionary of Ethnic Bias In the United States (Philip H. Herbst, Intercultural Press, 1997):
Redneck — a derogatory term for poor or working-class white people especially male, of the rural South, or for a working-class white bigot. Supposedly the term drives from the sunburned necks of field workers and other outdoor laborers, although it also has been said to come from the anger of these people. It is often used as an attack term directed against unsophisticated people, racists, religious fundamentalists or, during the 1960s, anyone opposed to the counterculture.
Epilogue: After returning from my trip to La La land, I figured the next best thing would be to congratulate my conqueror. I shot him an email. His response was noble and sincere:
“Terry! Okay, thanks for the clarification. We’re cool. Keep going man, you’re doing great! Especially liked your bullying articles.”
The real moral of this story? In many respects, the journey through life today is analogous to a prize fight. Despite vigorous efforts to make progress, there will be setbacks. And sometimes you can expect an unanticipated punch or two that throws you off balance — courtesy of a “Redneck Robert” — or levels you outright.
As the saying goes, “even when you fall flat on your face, you’re actually moving forward.”
Or, as in my case, getting flattened in round one.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, the Douglas County Sentinel, The Atlanta Business Journal, The Echo World, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award. He can be reached at wwhoward3@gmail.com.
