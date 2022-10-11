As hard as I try, I just can’t seem to leave well enough alone, to shed the label my friend “Molly” from Dallas tagged me with a while ago, “Forever the provocateur,” or the one “David” from Tucson once called me, “the director of messing with stuff.”

But my all-time favorite one, thanks to “Hans” from Berlin, is “the matador in the ring who flirts with danger.” That one takes me again to the “bull” that stays in the ring of the good ole USA — the thorny issue of race, this time the complicated mix of race and sports.

Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

