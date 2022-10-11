As hard as I try, I just can’t seem to leave well enough alone, to shed the label my friend “Molly” from Dallas tagged me with a while ago, “Forever the provocateur,” or the one “David” from Tucson once called me, “the director of messing with stuff.”
But my all-time favorite one, thanks to “Hans” from Berlin, is “the matador in the ring who flirts with danger.” That one takes me again to the “bull” that stays in the ring of the good ole USA — the thorny issue of race, this time the complicated mix of race and sports.
You see, each time I posed this question recently — if you only had one choice of a pro quarterback to pick, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs or Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, who would you pick? — to a group of men, Black men in particular, voices raised, and the room temperatures seemed to inch up a notch. Those nearby either looked up from their coffees or shut down their laptops and moved out of earshot.
Reminiscent of the long-gone days when Black men used to talk with pride and “trash-talked” during Saturday morning trips to the local barber shop about the latest knockouts by Joe Louis, the performances of Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlin or another massive home run by Hank Aaron, these days media rooms, bars and coffee shops are the venues. And throw in social media.
Now one could make the case that those “back in the day” venues provided welcomed and comedic relief from the stifling realities of discrimination and segregation during those times let alone the glaring absence of Black quarterbacks in colleges and in professional football. You see, the fact was that there were no Black quarterbacks per se to brag about for many years. So, lo and behold along came “Rise of The Black Quarterback” a superbly researched and written book by senior NFL writer Jason Reid. The beauty of this book, as is the case for most books that grab my attention (and wallet), are the summaries in the inside flap or the comments on the back. Here’s what New York Times author Ian O’Connor wrote inside.
“No American athlete has ever confronted and conquered more injustice than the Black quarterback, and Jason Reid, one of the nation’s best sports journalists, is the perfect author to tell the tale.”
If you flip to the back cover, here’s what another best-selling author Seth Wickersham said. “Jason Reid has given us a definitive book on the prickly, uneasy, and ultimately triumphant relationship between the defining issue in American history and the defining issue in American sports.” By “defining issue” he’s talking about race.
Now as I sat back in front of my large TV screen last weekend in awe of breathtaking performances by gazillion dollar Black quarterbacks, I thought about the long dead “Jefferson Street” Joe Gilliam of the Pittsburgh Steelers, or the recently dead Marlon “The magician” Briscoe of the Buffalo Bills, what they had to overcome and what could have been for them had they come along in recent times.
And I thought about other still living groundbreaking Black quarterbacks, among them Doug Williams, Warren Moon and, of course Colin Kaepernick, each of whom stand on the shoulders of pioneering Black quarterbacks who paved the way with sacrifices for them. (Speaking of Williams, he like the late Steve “Air” McNair played quarterback at historically Black colleges, Grambling and Alcorn State respectively.)
In the end, Jason Reid’s book, I quote, “takes us to the center of the Black quarterback’s journey with passion, insight, heart and unparalleled expertise. Along the way, he reveals a truth that is more than skin-deep: when it comes to sports and race, it’s not about how you play the game…it’s how you shape it.”
“If you had to choose between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, who would you go with? I asked Eric Matthews, who played on the Super Bowl winning Green Bay Packers. With others looking on at our table he paused, rubbed his chin and responded, “it depends on which one has the best offensive lines blocking for him.”
Finally this from “Bryant”, a “provocateur in training” at a nearby table … “Although he’s not Black, my choice would be Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady!”
Humm, the debate rages on.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.