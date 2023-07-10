I sifted through the myriad of reactions to the recent Supreme Court decision that banned race in college admissions searching to see if “legacy” was also now banned. Well, with an occasional scant mention of the word, there was no “there” there.

Okay, setting affirmative action aside for now, how about we do a deeper dive into another form of “affirmative action” — legacy! In the same way that we’ve avoided honest conversations about affirmative action, we’re less than honest if we ignore legacy as a form of affirmative action. But thanks to the Supreme Court, like a deer caught in the headlights, “legacy” is now out there for public scrutiny.

