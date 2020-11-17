Two years ago, I fell and broke three ribs. While holed up in my bedroom recovering and plying myself with pain medicine, I lost my appetite and close to 25 pounds. It was unnerving to steal a look at the barely recognizable, unshaven, “shrinking,” person in the mirror.
Now the last thing I wanted was visitors, however, well-meaning folks wanted to stop by anyway.
I got that.
But the specter of being stared at like a car wreck on the side of the road was something I did not look forward to. My uneasiness was having to keep my cool when dealing with, “You need to be more careful,” “You lost so much weight,” “You need to do this (take that),” etc., or having to explain for the umpteenth time how it happen.
Fast forward to today.
As much as we’d rather think about it, in this age of folks aging, COVID-19, and other illnesses the day is coming when we’ll find ourselves on the way to visit someone who’s ill. And it’s natural to be anxious about what we will encounter and the risk of unintentionally doing the wrong thing.
Truth is, when visiting the affirmed, especially during COVID-19, even the well-spoken can find themselves tongue-tied with no idea what to say, let alone what to do. It’s natural not to want to get infected.
So my hunch is that I’m not the only one who can identify with both sides of this conundrum, having sat at the bedside of ill family and friends over the years on one side and having been confined to home with busted ribs on the other.
So, because I did not know how best to respond in many of those situations when I did visit, I asked a few friends for their advice.
Here’s what they suggested:
• Ask your friends if they want visitors. Find out if they would prefer a Zoom meeting instead, especially since minimizing the spread COVID-19 remains a priority. Understand that they may say yes to an in person visit to simply to avoid hurting your feelings.
• Because it is important, find out what time of day they would prefer you to
visit.
• For in person visits, be sure to practice social distancing rules, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently, especially since those with pre-exiting conditions are especially vulnerable.
• Take your cues on how long to stay. Are they not talking as much as at the beginning of the visit? Are they dozing off? They may want you to leave but do not want to say that to you.
• If your relationship would have included a hug or shaking hands, do so but take your touching clues from them.
• Look your friend in the eye. It’s awkward. No way around it.
• Know when to step out of the room while they are taking care of personal needs (restroom, clothing change, medication shots, personal phone calls).
• If appropriate, bring pictures. Most people are visual and giving them something to see can be a welcome distraction.
• If you want to bring food, find out in advance what they’d prefer.
• If possible, time your visit so that you can both watch his/her favorite TV program, football game, etc.
• Talk about what is going on in your life. Be upbeat and positive and avoid depressing topics. Take your cue from them about what they want to talk about.
• Share a common experience that has special meaning to both of you. Express how this person affected your life.
• If you are with a group of visitors, interrupt staring. Engage others in side conversations and laughter. That removes the person being visited from the spotlight and creates a normalcy for them.
• Bring gift cards or a book or stack of newspapers.
• Be willing to doze off in their presence. There’s something peaceful about them seeing you in such a relaxed state hearing you breathing and lightly snoring. Let them observe your being comfortable in their presence.
• Make and send a copy of this article to them and find out what they’d like to see added to this list; perhaps something you or I never thought about.
In the end, know that your day, my day and “their” day is coming so if there’s one thing that’s within our control, it is how we respond.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, the Douglas County Sentinel, The Atlanta Business Journal, The Echo World, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award. He can be reached at wwhoward3@gmail.com
