Should I, or should I not?
At this very moment I’m sitting here grappling with that question, staring numbly at the second request I have received today — the third one this week, the sixth one this month — to accept someone’s request to be their friend on Facebook. And here I am, once again, vacillating between two options, three actually — accept, decline or ignore.
So here’s what’s gnawing at me: Most of those who ask me to join their social media of choice are folks I know personally, some great individuals, people I deeply respect and immensely enjoy one-on-one interactions with. My deep-seated fear stems from this question: “If I hit ‘accept,’ will it begin to replace, or in some way diminish, our ability to dialogue?”
Welcome to my angst, folks. But let me say this before I say much more at this juncture.
Maybe I’m part of a vanishing genre of generational dinosaurs who’s hoping against hope that good old-fashioned face-to-face dialogue doesn’t get lost in social media frenzy. Yes, dialogue, the art of opening the mouth to a two-way flow of sounds, sentences and syllables through a mosaic of accents and cadences — one person talking, the other listening, and vice versa, and neither at the same time.
Now to be clear, I’m not talking about talking on the phone, talking “about,” “at,” “over,” “around,” “behind” or “down” to others. Nor am I talking about “double” talking, “trash” talking,” or just plain “talking too much.” What I am talking about is doing more of what mouths were designed to do (beyond the consumption of food, liquid and an occasional foot) D-I-A-L-O-G-U-I-N-G!
What are the true benefits of great dialogue? I’ll return to this question further down. But first let’s step back and take a look at some typical organizational barriers to good dialogue.
Years ago, a power loss occurred in my building as temperatures outside soared into the 100s. Suddenly, laptop screens went black and overhead lights flickered before going completely out. One by one, folks cautiously eased out of their workspaces and, lo and behold, actually talked to each other. What an amazing phenomenon. Only moments before, these same people had been e-mailing each other in, get this, adjacent offices.
Now, the extroverts were loving every bit of this unscheduled opportunity to talk. The introverts, on the other hand, seemed unnerved by suddenly being thrust out into the open.
Twenty minutes later, the lights flickered back on. Like a deer caught in headlights, the introverts froze temporarily then darted back into their workspaces while the extroverts continued to relish the opportunity for an afternoon chat.
This scenario is analogous to how we sometimes act when thrust into the “headlights” of opportunities for face-to-face dialogue about things other than work. Too often, we scurry for cover. So what are the headlights, those inhibitors to dialogue? Let me count the ways.
First and foremost, in our culture we just don’t have time for each other, or at least that’s what we say. Our plates are overrun with things to get done. We’re meeting to prepare for a meeting, on the way to a meeting, in a meeting, leaving a meeting, meeting to debrief a meeting, the beat goes on.
And when we do meet, we’re handcuffed by an agenda — a timed agenda, of course. We’re fixated on PowerPoints, talk to our PowerPoints and let the PowerPoints do the talking for us. We’ve mastered the art of sneaking peeks at the handheld device, stealing glances at the clock on the wall, and can adroitly text without detection. C’mon now, don’t shout me down.
Now, we may get in a few minutes of rushed dialogue during restroom breaks, if we’re lucky. Even then, we squeeze in as many calls as we can while trying to find time to accomplish what restroom breaks are, eh, supposed to accomplish. That’s headlight number one.
Here’s still another headlight — the fear of the “OMIF” (Open Mouth, Insert Foot) disease or the fear of offending someone. Given the contemporary maze of ethnicity, race, gender, religion, languages, age groups, etc., awkward moments and slips of tongue are virtually inevitable.
The long and short of it is that we’re all best served by “proactive” versus “reactive” dialogue.” Let me break down the difference between the two.
Proactive dialogue is driven by genuine curiosity, respect, trust, relationship building and personal growth. Reactive dialogue occurs when we are forced by circumstances — unfortunate circumstances in many instances — or damage control, to dialogue.
I’m convinced that authentic dialogue can be a truly awesome thing, sort of a nirvana. I think of it as hanging on each others’ words, getting absorbed in the exchange, being wowed by what’s said. Ongoing authentic dialogue reduces suspicion, fosters trust and spurs productivity. Yes, this is dialogue at its finest.
Wrote Robert Lewis Stevenson: “Talk is by far the most accessible of pleasures. It costs nothing in money or profit, it completes our education, forges and fosters friendships and can be enjoyed at any age and in almost any condition of health.”
So if I keep getting requests to be peoples’ Facebook friends and decline some of them — and maybe yours — please don’t take it personally. I want you to know that I will accept any and all requests for face-to-face dialogue.
That you can take to the bank. … And the check won’t bounce.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer, story-teller and trainer. He is also a contributing writer with the Douglas County Sentinel, American Diversity Report, The Chattanooga News Chronicle, The Shenandoah Valley Hit, Catalyst the Atlanta Business Journal and founder of the writers’ guild, “26 Tiny Paintbrushes.” He can be reached at wwhoward3@gmail.com.
