Quickly, conjure up a picture someone sent me over the weekend: a picture of two people facing each other, one with a “Trump/Pence” placard tucked under his arm and the other with a “Biden/Harris” tucked under his. And get this — they are smiling at and shaking hands with each other! Hold that image for now.
Now to the rest of my story.
My brother-in-law and I were halfway through our walk around the track a while ago when we came upon a white-haired gentleman ahead. Slowed by age and steadied by a cane, it didn’t take us long to catch up with him.
Now the closer we got, although we couldn’t be sure, it looked like a Confederate flag stitched on the back of his shirt.
“Oh man, I wonder what his reaction would be and if he might go into cardiac arrest once we two Black guys approached him?” I asked with a laugh. “Hey, both of us are big and Black, me all of 240 pounds and you pressing 200 pounds soaking wet,” he said.
Laughter has a way of masking the pain, responding to knee-jerk reactions and taking the sting out of reminders of bad experiences.
But race or culture aside, “knee-jerk reactions” best describe how we respond sometimes to seeing something different, something out of the ordinary, or in our case, something that conjures up unpleasant memories. For example, the image of the Confederate flag, although much less today, evoked fear on my part since I was reared in a small, largely segregated town in the South where many of us associated the flag with slavery and lynching. We had seen it on license plates, plus there were instances where it was accompanied by a racial epithet when vehicles passed us by.
However, as evidence of how perspectives change over the years, rather than being feared by what I thought was a Confederate flag on the back of that gentleman’s shirt, this time it evoked curiosity more than anything else; curious as to why he would be daring enough to wear such an emblem in a park frequented by lots of folks who look like me.
I’ll get to the eventual outcome further down. But first let me share another knee-jerk moment I experienced a few years ago, more evidence of the danger of the knee jerk reaction.
I was one of a dozen folks in a bank waiting for our turn to advance to an open window. All four windows were currently, including one on the far right by a woman with long blond hair, high heels, a large black pocketbook and a plaid skirt.
Nothing out of the ordinary, so we thought.
When the “woman” whirled around after her transaction and headed past us to the door, saying hello along the way, it became immediately clear that “she” was in fact a man and not a woman. The deep baritone voice and shadow of a mustache left no doubt.
Although I cannot speak for others in the line, my knee jerk reactions were stunned at first, humored (I’m shame to admit), and curious.
Okay, that’s me, now you.
Ask yourself what your knee-jerk reactions would be if you encountered that person in the bank as I did and the following:
An interracial couple in a restaurant…
A same sex couple kissing in public…
A person who self-identifies as a Muslim….
People speaking a language you don’t speak…
Have your reactions changed in each scenario over the years? If yes, why? If no, why?
In the end, and back to the track with the white-haired gentleman in front of us, once we were about ten yards behind him, we discovered that it was not a Confederate flag after all.
“How ya doing fellas,” he said as we passed him by.
“Out getting a walk in?” queried my brother-in-law.
“Yep, a walk a day keeps the doctor away,” said the gentleman. “Hope you guys have a great day,” he wished us.
Now the interesting thing about the power of realization — in this case ours — is that it can lead to moments of reflection and, yes, a bit of embarrassment.
Here’s my takeaway from the image of the Trump and Biden supporters describe at the outset shaking hands and our willingness to manage our knee jerk reactions:
“The impossible is far too often untried!”
Questions for a thoughtful analysis:
1) What could help you to stay open to the realities of the people described in the above scenarios; to help you understand them more completely as opposed to judging them from your frame of reference?
2) In each of the scenarios, to what extent are you aware that you may be observing their behavior versus making interpretations of those behaviors against your notion of what’s right and wrong, natural or unnatural?
3) Now reflecting on the current year, one that we can agree has been a tumultuous one considering COVID-19, protests, election campaigns, etc., how might you have knee jerk reactions and jumped to unfair conclusions about people or groups you observed?
