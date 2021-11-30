“I get no respect!” once claimed the late Rodney Dangerfield.
Hey, I feel you sir because I also get no respect since I seem to keep attracting the middle finger salute aka “the bird.” There’s something weird about the relationship between yours truly and the middle fingers that come my way. It’s happened to me twice lately.
Most recently a “gentleman,” sped by me and flashed me his middle finger I think because I was driving too slow for his liking. Or maybe because he was late for work, missed his meds, or got dumped by his girlfriend. Who knows? So, I beat back the urge to flip him back. Believe me, that was not easy.
So, readers let me ask you this; have you ever got flipped a middle finger? Or, unrelatedly, have you ever got stuck in a bad relationship with someone you came to regret? Well, for either one, or both, this narrative just might be for you.
First the middle finger, or “the bird.” It is defined as a gesture made by pointing the middle finger upward toward someone. It is the most insulting gesture in the United States.
So, today we’re going to talk about “flipping” of all things. Sounds crazy, huh? Well before you accuse me of having “flipped out,” or flip to another page in this publication, hear me out. This is an opportunity for a deep dive into a word, its multiple uses and, potentially, self-preservation.
To begin with, most folks recognize “flipping” as a term that describes purchasing a revenue-generating asset and reselling it for profit. No brainer.
But wait! Before I go any further, I came across a person who admits to — get this — “flipping” men. Seriously.
“Some People Flip Real Estate. I Flip Men,” quipped Kelly Sundberg in a side-splitting essay in a national publication. “Give me a fixer-upper and I’ll turn him into someone desirable.” My hunch is that there may be more than a few women — and, yes, men — uttering “oh yeah” right now.
Continues Sundberg, “I meet a man, fix him up and flip him to someone else. Unlike people who flip real estate — buying houses, renovating them, and selling them for a tidy profit — I see no gain from this arrangement, only loss. I don’t want to be doing this, but something attracts me to men who are emotionally withdrawn, and I have a talent for fixing them.”
Let’s turn to some other variations of “flipping,”
With so many choices these days, one can always flip TV channels. And it’s not unusual for highly sought-after high school athletes to flip college commitments. And, as we know, politicians are quick to flip positions depending on which way the wind is blowing. “I voted against the war before I voted for it,” was once said by a politician.
But on a more serious note, I do not think that I will get much pushback in saying that we’ve reached a national low point in respect and common courtesy these days. Rudeness runs rampant and has become today’s pandemic on steroids. Too often flipping has supplanted respectful communication and expressions of disagreement. Not a day goes by without someone posting video clips gone viral of someone spewing a racist comment punctuated by flipping the bird. We are dangerously close to falling completely off the rails these days.
Cases in point are the increasing numbers of road rage, drive by shootings and people “flipping out” on planes when asked to don masks to prevent the spread of COVID. And Facebook is currently struggling with explosions in hate speech and, as a result, an expensive problem costing the company $2 million a week.
Who is to blame?
Well, some researchers point to the increase in crude public discourse, both from political leaders and in online exchanges, which encourage outsized emotions as the gateway to nastiness and rudeness that has led to the current wave.
Others point to an entitlement mentality fostered by the notion that “customers are always right,” a driver of rude behaviors toward workers in the service industry. In fact, many of those workers cite customer abuse as a reason for changing careers. Another example of this entitlement mindset are instances of fans shouting obscenities and insulting gestures at athletes during sporting events.
Turning to answers, maybe flipping someone, a person who causes you nothing but grief, may not be such a bad thing after all (thank you Kelly Sundberg). As the old saying goes, “I can do bad all by myself.”
Finally — and this is the key point of this narrative — if you ever find yourself on the receiving end of a middle finger “salute,” look away. Don’t take the risk of ending up in the evening news, a local hospital, funeral home, or the obituary section of this publication.
Don’t give the flipper the satisfaction of knowing that she hit her target. Take a deep breath, clench your teeth, and ignore that ignorance.
Now go “flip” — no, no, no, not your middle finger — this article off to those you deeply care about, and perhaps the flippers in your midst.
It just may be a life saver.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller, a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The Douglas County Sentinel, The BlackMarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
