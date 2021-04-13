Psst! Hey reader, have you ever said or written something potentially offensive, something you regretted but relieved that you “dodged a bullet” in that it did not come back to haunt you? Welcome to “most of us!”
With that as my opener, I believe that our human frailties warrant a bit of scrutiny. Case in point is an article I read recently about what happened to a talented 27-year-old journalist whose high-level promotion to lead a major publication was rescinded after racially offensive social media posts she wrote as a 17-year-old came to the attention of magazine owners. She apologized and left the company, a promising career wiped out by a long-ago mistake in judgement.
That incident reminded me of a reality I imagine we all could relate to; a faux pas, gaffe or other acts of verbal or written suicide. They run the full gamut, from the vintage career destroyers to the benign ones as tiny as the period at the end of this sentence. Fortunately, we can breathe a sigh of relief that what happened did not come back to haunt us like what happened to that young journalist who, apparently didn’t stop short of sending out that problematic message.
I addressed this topic a while back in a piece on “OMIF” (Open Mouth, Insert Foot). However, the unfortunate experience of the young journalist suggested that maybe, just maybe, I needed to dust off that piece, spruce it up a bit and recast it in this space as a teachable moment. So here goes.
I only recognized Paul in the pair walking toward me. As we passed, the usual pleasantries were exchanged as our separate journeys continued. Suddenly I recalled having met Paul’s daughter a few days before at another location.
“Hey Paul,” I called out as I swirled around to face the two. “I met your daughter earlier this week.”
“You did?” he replied. “Wow! And she’s probably much smarter than me, huh?” he finished with a smile.
“She sure is,” I said, innocently enough with, “and much better looking,” poised as a witty follow-up. But I stopped just short of delivering that punchline and I’m glad I did. I knew Paul, but did I know him well enough to say this? I don’t think so.
When I got back to the office, I exhaled a sigh of relief and visualized the possible reactions to my attempt at humor had I voiced it, among them: “Excuse me but I don’t appreciate your sense of humor,” was one possibility. “Are you saying that I’m ugly?” was another. The third, and most problematic, could have been, “What the heck were you doing looking at my daughter in the first place?”
The image of me standing there looking foolish and apologizing weakly was one I wanted to run away from. I pinched myself out of this nightmare and into the relief that I didn’t say what I could have said, in other words I stopped short of another OMIF.
Back to you. Have you ever blurted out something that was met with stunned silence or dropped jaws as a chilling silence settled around your words? Immediately you felt like giving yourself a swift kick in the rear end, a slap upside the head or, short of those two, finding the nearest rock to crawl beneath. Well, you’re not alone.
The truth is that what you experienced was a verbal “OMIF”. Sooner or later, like a common cold, we all get contaminated by an OMIF; they’re woven into our DNA. Sometimes the best safeguard is to “think it, but don’t say it,” to stop short before firing off a verbal missile that risks turning unnecessarily into a relationship wrecker or career derailer.
Like a virus, OMIFs can also lurk dangerously in social media and email. Shabby content, warped humor, barbs, zingers can cause the receiver to be offended and have delusions about the person behind the message. Impressions can and do last.
My hypothesis: “spam” is near the top of everyone’s list of major irritants. Am I right? So, in the same way you’ve activated an anti-spam device, how about installing an “early warning system” to block OMIF “pop ups” in your email or in social media. Here’s how the system works.
Before opening your mouth, firing off an emotion-charged e-mail, or posting something in social media, try rapid-firing the following questions to yourself:
• How well do I know the person on the other end?
• What are the possible ways that my message could be interpreted?
• How could those in earshot interpret my comment?
• Is this something I want to be remembered by when, say, my name’s on a list of candidates for a fantastic career opportunity?
• Would I like to see my comment plastered on the front page of the local newspaper?
My concession: by the time you’ve wrestled with those questions you will probably “miss the moment” to say or write something you may later regret.
But look at it this way: self-control may be your salvation. Plus, the passage of time may prove to be the best tool in your OMIF prevention strategy. Time allows you to mentally test your message before hitting the verbal or electronic “send” button.
And ultimately, time may cause you to stifle your impulse altogether, “delete” that message, spare hurt feelings and some portentous impressions of you in the aftermath of your message. As I always say, once the toothpaste is out of the tube (i.e., your mouth, social media post, etc.), it’s not going back. You cannot unsay what you said or unwrite what you wrote.
Of course, we all run the risk of an occasional OMIF. That much has been established. But (yes, I can hear some of you mumbling at me) what’s the big deal? Can’t we just remove the foot from our mouth, apologize and move on?
The short answer is yes, absolutely! But the real quandary is that your footprint will remain ... and it is “undeletable!”
“Better to say nothing and be thought of as a fool than to open your mouth and prove it beyond all doubt!” — Mark Twain
One final piece of advice; don’t “stop short” of passing this narrative along to someone — a student perhaps — who may have a promising career ahead of them like that young journalist.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer, a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Atlanta Business Journal, The BlackMarket.com, the Douglas County Sentinel, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.