I start this off with what is a no-brainer. Transitions in our lives mean change. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it.
You see, most of us like predictability in our lives. I know that I do. The unknown can cause us to think about our fears. We may feel vulnerable and overcome with a sense of loss of what “once was.”
Now a while back, I published the story, “When tragedy strikes a community,” (Douglas County Sentinel, March 14, 2023) about Douglasville resident Kemiko Lawrence. It was about what happened during a party she hosted 30 years ago in Queens, NY, during which a young guest was shot to death. What prompted that story was the March house party in Douglasville that left two teenagers dead from gunfire. She later told her story in front of an in person, jam-packed, town hall meeting.
You see, Kemiko Lawrence is the proverbial gift that keeps on giving, so much so that her story is a perfect segue to the rest of this piece you’re about to read on transitions. Here it is.
To begin, her pause before answering my question — what’s the difference between change and transition? — was without hesitation.
“For me, a transition is gradual depending on the individual. However, change is often sudden, abrupt, and not always welcomed. I’m a living testimony of someone transitioning and the abruptness of unwelcome changes.”
“Change is situational,” writes Susan Bridges, who with her late husband William Bridges, PhD, wrote the best-selling book, “Transitions.” She goes on to say, “Transitions, on the other hand, are psychological; it is a three-phrase process that people go through as they internalize and come to terms with the details of the new situation that the change brings about.”
Now I believe that it’s safe to say that at the macro level our nation is in the throes of transition and change. At the micro level, I recently learned some things about life — and myself — that I’d previously never really given much thought about. It’s mindset “transitions.” Here’s what happened.
I arrived at the airport at 4 a.m., ample time I figured for a 6 a.m. flight to Virginia via a connection in Florida. When I walked into the airport and saw long lines of travelers, unusual for this time of day, I had a hunch that something wasn’t right. Well, it turned out that my flight was cancelled for weather-related reasons. I was told to get in the back of the line, behind maybe 50 people, many clearly enraged, whose flights also had been canceled.
Now the “old” me would have been ticked off, at a minimum. But this time realizing that I had no control over my situation, I calmly accepted the situation and returned home. Thus, I transitioned from an old to the new mindset with a deeper insight into a life transition.
So, a life transition is any change that impacts our life in a significant way. We all experience transitions throughout our lives — big and small, planned and unplanned. Let’s explore transitions in life cycles.
As you go down the list think — before and after — about how any of them may have impacted you and others in your life in some way. Take your time. Be honest. Be reflective. Feel free to add others to the list.
• Getting married
• Becoming a parent
• Getting divorced
• Graduating from school
• Experiencing significant health changes
• Losing a loved one to death
• Undergoing a job/career change
• Retiring
Research confirms that transitions in life can lead to depression and distress in dealing with the unknown and cause us to re-examine our sense of who we are. For Kemiko Lawrence, her values and integrity are at the core of her ability to work through the difficult challenges in life and sustains her to this day.
“What I learned from my recent unplanned transition in my career is that change can lead to something more rewarding and better aligned with your core values and passions.”
So how best can we cope with change and transitions? Answers are not that easy. However, Kemiko Lawrence and other experts suggest the following:
1. Accept that change is a normal part of life and that you aren’t alone.
2. Revisit your values, goals, and priorities.
3. Learn to express your feelings
4. Expect to feel uncomfortable.
5. Take care of yourself physically.
6. Build a support system consisting of family and friends.
7. Acknowledge what’s been left behind then move on.
In summary, envision life on the other side of the transition, the potential opportunities, renewed passion and energy and new relationships. The “new you” can be infectious and motivational for others fearing change. Hey, spend two minutes in the company of “Chief Joy Officer” Kemiko Lawrence and you’ll see why.
Additionally, dealing with a change effectively might allow you to discover what should be important in your life, things you may have taken for granted. For example, here’s the middle of a phone conversation I recently had with my son who lives in another state when I heard an unrecognizable heavy voice in the back of the seat in his car:
ME: Whoa, who’s that in the car with you son?
SON: Dad, that’s your grandson!
ME: Uh, wow, oh my!
My hope is this narrative on transitions leaves you with insight and relief that you’re not alone as you transition through every phase of your limited time on this Earth and the challenges that accompany each one.
Terry Howard is an award-winning trainer, writer, and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.
