I start this off with what is a no-brainer. Transitions in our lives mean change. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it.

You see, most of us like predictability in our lives. I know that I do. The unknown can cause us to think about our fears. We may feel vulnerable and overcome with a sense of loss of what “once was.”

Terry Howard is an award-winning trainer, writer, and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

Trending Videos