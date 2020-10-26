Out of anger, frustration or just oversensitivity, we sometimes say or do things that are hurtful to others regardless of our actual intention.
Look, blame it if you want on a contentious election, a COVID-19 build-up of stress or social media, a sincere apology and request for forgiveness arguably a lost arts in times like these; times of more and more instances of “gotcha,” finger-pointing, shaming and embarrassment.
To begin, a sincere apology is one in which the speaker has no agenda other than to heal whatever damage may have occurred in the relationship as a result of his or her actions or words. Their words need to be honest and heartfelt and expressed without an effort to coerce or manipulate the other person’s feelings.
Why do many folks have such a tough time apologizing? Dr. Tim Sharp, chief happiness officer at The Happiness Institute, to explains that they think being wrong means they’re unworthy.
“For some, conceding that they’re fallible can evoke a deep psychological anxiety regarding “the risks or the consequences associated with loss or failure,” says Sharp. “I think the reason some can’t apologize isn’t actually because they don’t like to be wrong, but because it’s seen as an inherent character fault,” he explains.
Sharp says that for non-apologists, the irrational need to always be “perfect” rules their ego and they feel their screw-ups are unforgivable. “Their difficulty in admitting failure largely comes from the unrealistic expectation that ‘I should get it right all the time,’ ” he says.
What makes it so hard for some men in particular to apologize? Josh Gressel, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist in the San Francisco Bay area shares some reasons why men struggle with apologizing:
1) Admitting I’m wrong. If I admit I’m wrong, that I made a mistake, it means I’m somehow lesser in some way: less competent, less intelligent, less together.
2) “Yes butting.” This sounds like, “Yes I yelled at you, but only because you did ________ to me.” A variation on #1, it seems to stem from a man not being able to take clear responsibility for what he did wrong.
3) Vulnerability and weakness. For me to say “I’m sorry” is for me to be vulnerable in the moment in front of you, to make myself open to you. For a man, this can feel very threatening and it can get conflated with being weak.
4) Differing emotional expectations. I think most of us expect the rest of the world to experience life as we do. If I wouldn’t be bothered by something, why are you? Men are often not as focused on emotional nuance as their wives and partners, so their internal response to her “ouch!” is often “What’s the big deal?” It’s hard to apologize from that standpoint.
So the remainder of my narrative today is aimed at both male and female “apologizers” and “forgivers” among us. Inarguably, each one us have been — or could very well — find ourselves in either or both categories, and that includes yours truly. So what follows are tips for making effective apologies and, after each one, my tips for forgivers:
Apologizer: Ask for permission….It’s possible that your intended recipient isn’t willing or ready to receive an apology. Ask for permission. Realize that you are asking for the gift of receiving your apology.
Forgiver: First empathize with him. Is forgiveness what you’d want after your moment of doing or saying something hurtful? If your answer is yes, why not grant him such permission?
Apologizer: Expect nothing….Apologies must be unconditional. Expectations of reciprocity, mutual concession, or forgiveness undermine your apology. Often expectations are experienced as demands.
Forgiver: Despite any hurt that you may be experiencing at the time, try not to demand an apology. Chances are the person who offended you is embarrassed by the behavior so demanding an apology may get you one, however one lacking in sincerity.
Apologizer: Apologize for mistakes, not intentions. Apologizing for accidents can help; apologizing for something done intentionally, and which you’d likely do again in similar circumstances, isn’t likely to work. Such apologies seem insincere, and often are.
Forgiver: Ask yourself: “Is this a one-time thing, or is it a pattern of behavior?” If the former, be quick to forgive and move on.
Apologizer: Offer no excuses. When we consider ourselves responsible for the pain of others, we sometimes say, “I didn’t mean to,” or “That was not my intention.” Any assurances that their pain wasn’t a primary objective of your actions are in vain. Instead, apologize for your negligence, or your thoughtlessness.
Forgiver: Expect and understand why excuses may come. That’s natural. Don’t spend a lot of time questioning intent. Instead, if the apology appears to be sincere, be willing to forgive a behavior that’s out of the norm.
Apologizer: Acknowledge their pain. And acknowledge your own pain. Of course, sincerity is required.
Forgiver: Acknowledge the pain that she is experiencing now by saying it. Never assume that the person truly knows what he/she is apologizing for. Thus, you may have to explain it to them and get them to see the impact.
Apologizer: Take full responsibility. Acknowledge that you are 100% responsible for your own actions, which you now regret. Allocating responsibility to others defeats the purpose of the apology, especially when you allocate some of it to the person you’re apologizing to.
Forgiver: If he accepts full responsibility, thank him for that. If he does not take responsibility, be willing to convey, respectfully yet firmly, you are not able to forgive until that occurs.
Apologizer: Tell what you’ve learned. If you’ve learned something from the incident, consider revealing it. Knowing that you’re less likely to repeat your transgression can be a comfort.
Forgiver: Thank her for the revelation and share what you learned from the incident, for example, your capacity to empathize and to forgive.
To the apologizer, understand that a sincere apology can remove the burdensome guilt of having done something wrong. An apology can be liberating.
For the forgiver, accept that the power to forgive resides primarily in your hands. Thus, if someone bears his soul after a one-time lapse in judgment, and issues a sincere gift of an apology, try handing them back one.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, the Douglas County Sentinel, The Atlanta Business Journal, The Echo World, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award. He can be reached at wwhoward3@gmail.com
