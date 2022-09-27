After watching two TV newscasters jokingly — and uncomfortably — talking about getting colonoscopies recently, I decided to resurrect a column I wrote a few years ago after getting a call from “CeCe.” Here it is, a “talk & tour” with my colon. Yes, you read that right, my colon!

COLON: Terry, so glad that you finally stopped down. You’ve been neglecting me.

Trending Videos