So, here is my “talk” with my colon. Yes, you read that right, my colon!
COLON: Terry, so glad that you finally stopped down here.
ME: Frankly, I didn’t cherish the idea of visiting you of all things, colon. Besides, it’s so dark, damp and dreary down here, let alone….yuck!
COLON: C’mon, this won’t be that bad. Just imagine it being like a museum tour.
ME: Well, I can’t imagine it being any worse than that awful stuff I had to drink last night in preparation, that’s for sure, so let’s get this thing over with.
COLON: Okay, let’s get started. But watch your step.
Wait, hold on you’re saying. Why on Earth is this guy talking about his colon of all things? Okay, an explanation is warranted.
Well, if you are like yours truly, you’re suffering from COVID-19 fatigue and the everyday outpouring of wise advice from experts to wear mass, practice social distancing, wash your hands and, above all, get tested and get a vaccine shot when it is available.
But here’s another bit of potential lifesaving advice for you (or someone dear to you); Get thou a colonoscopy.
Seriously?
For, as the “the talk” above with my colon indicated, I did and am here to tell you that it is well worth it and provides a peace of mind if the test results show no signs of a problem.
You see, I woke up from my “tour” light-headed from anesthesia and, once able to focus my groggy eyes on my wife and the doctor who performed my colonoscopy, I scanned their faces for any signs of trouble. Didn’t see any. Ah, relief. In fact, his words were like music to my ears:
“You did well Mr. Howard. I didn’t find any polyps,” said my doctor while flashing a smile and pointing to photos of my unsightly colon.
But there’s more to my story. It begins with an out of the blue call I got a while back from “CeCe,” a classmate from my college days in North Carolina.
“Terry, other than going through a divorce and dealing with colon and liver cancer, I’m doing fine. Life has been good to me. My biggest regret is not getting myself tested for cancer years ago.”
The matter-of-factness and humor in how she uttered those words that afternoon carried through her many emails since then. I hung up stunned by her disclosure about something so personal and, at her wise advice, committed to getting my overdue examination scheduled right away.
But there’s more to that story. Fast forward it to two years later. I was one of a dozen folks CeCe sent her cancer update to. Here’s how it read:
I just completed the six-week scan review. The results were mixed, but promising. The pancreatic tumor and several of those on the liver have been reduced. However, there is one tumor on the liver that has grown quite a bit. Of course, the doctors are making plans to attack it. One or two weeks after that, I return for another form of radiation. This treatment consists of three or four days of radiation. I’ll receive one dose every other day. Once the results are in, I will give you my final update. I have decided not to speak of this disease after that. As always, I thank you for your support. (Less than a year later she passed away in Charleston, South Carolina).
Now have I gotten your attention readers, or have I crossed the line into something way too personal for your liking?
How willing are you now to have “talk & tour” with your colon, let alone getting a COVID test if you have not? And if you’re certain that you’re in great heath and see no need for a cancer screening or COVID-19 test, how willing are you now to initiate “the talk” with others about getting themselves screened or tested?
I realize that I’m about to make a dangerous assumption here, but to girlfriends, wives and partners of the men in your lives, you may have to work a little harder in initiating “the talk” with them about having prostate and colon examines since many men (and I included myself in that category until recently) are hard-headedly reluctant to do that. There’s just something about men, manhood, male pride and…okay, why don’t I just leave it right there!
And if you are a man of color, or in a relationship with one, a “talk and tour” could be one of the best decisions you will ever make, believe me.
Here’s the, eh, “tail end” of my talk with my colon:
COLON: Okay, you completely your tour. I’ll see you again in five years.
ME: Whew, I’m so glad you didn’t find anything of concern. Is there anything you want me to do during the meantime?
COLON: Go out and have “the talk” with as many people as possible about getting cancer screened.
ME: Okay, and better still, I’ll make this a focus of my next column. I just hope that many of my readers won’t be turned off by my addressing something as unsightly as a colon.
COLON: Well, get them to see it this way; a colon is unsightly if it is ridden with polyps and cancer itself. In the absence of any of that, maybe it’s not so “unsightly” after all, is it?
The “talk” with your colon, a COVID-19 test, a vaccine shot, a bad news call from your doctor or a “CeCe” in your life?
The choice is in your hands my readers.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, the Douglas County Sentinel, TheBlackMarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
