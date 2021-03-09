JULY 2020
The silence draped like a pall over the waiting room. The normally jubilant (but not now) receptionist instructed us there for doctor’s appointments to sign in. The only sounds were those piped out from a TV monitor urging healthy eating and exercise.
We sat there avoiding eye contact, let alone small talk, each wishing that we were somewhere else. The proverbial “elephant in the room,” of course, was COVID-19 — wondering which one of us had it, or didn’t. Exacerbating matters was the dour look on the face of the nurse who called out names with instructions to follow her to a back room for the obligatory blood and urine tests and sticking swabs up noses in search for news we didn’t want to hear- confirmation of COVID-19.
That was last year, some six months into the outbreak of a pandemic that has so far snuffed out the lives on over a half million Americans.
Media fatigue?
I find myself these days drained by so much negative news. I mean day in and day out, you can’t escape it. Shucks, it got bad that when my friend “Henry” caught me off guard with, “Terry, tell me of one positive thing that’s happened last week,” I struggled for an immediate answer. That’s the reality of living in a world clouded in negativity and boxed in by a terrible pandemic.
There’s no disagreement that given the events over the last year — highlighted (well, maybe “lowlighted”) by the January 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capital — our nation’s psyche needed something that would shift us from the mental wear and tear, the gloom and doom narrative.
So, what’s saved me from sinking further into the doldrums these days?
Well, what may come as a surprise is my stumbling across the Discovery TV program, “Life Below Zero,” featuring entire families or individuals who moved to rural Alaska, build their cabins, chop wood, hunt and fish for their food to literally, live off the land.
What a much-needed break from the evening news.Fixated on each episode, I have an indescribable longing to take a bite off the salmon caught only hours before from an icy Alaska river, soak up the heat in front of that wood burning stove, or slice off a chunk of that freshly fried caribou.
Now although my vicarious “escape” to the Alaskan wilderness has certainly helped, I still longed for some positive news for a change when suddenly it showed up in a recent article in The Washington Post, “The Joy of Vax; people giving COVID shots are surrounded by joy and hope.”
It includes the following eye-catching opener:
“The happiest place in medicine right now is anywhere where there’s vaccine, and the happiest people in medicine are the ones plunging it into the arms of strangers.”
Although it makes sense now that I think about it, who would have thought that shots of vaccines would come with “shots” of happiness and hope? Well, to make the case, here are quotes in the article from a cross section of folks who recently administered vaccine shots:
“It’s a joy to all of us,” said Akosua Poku, a Kaiser Permanente nurse who vaccinates people in northern Virginia.
“I say quite often that this is probably the most important thing I’ll ever do in my life,” said Corie Robinson, a Kaiser nurse in Ohio who administers vaccinations.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had an experience in my career that has felt so promising and so fulfilling,” said Christina O’ Connell, a clinical director at the University of Mexico.
“There’re so many tears — of joy, not sadness — that’s almost normal at this point,” says Justin Ellis, CVS pharmacist in Laveen, Arizona.
For healthcare workers, the opportunity to administer the vaccine has become its own reward: “Giving hope to others gives them hope, too — bringing folks back their busted psyches.”
For yours truly, it was obvious that a lot of “vaccine happiness” had found its way into a local pharmacy where I received my second vaccine shot last week.
Unlike that doctor’s office of last July, jubilation permeated the room where strangers awaiting their shots engaged in repartee while “Jim,” a member of the City Council there for his second shot, and I elbow bumped
and talked trash with each other.
Now before you get around to reading this piece, I would have gone back to the doctor’s office I mentioned earlier for a scheduled checkup, hopefully this time to be met with a lot less grimness, a lot more happiness and a smiling receptionist.
Fingers crossed!
