Terry Howard pic

Terry Howard tells the story of “Troy” (pictured with his wife) in this week’s column.

Ever have a moment when something head-scratching came to you leaving you grappling with, “what do I do with this?” When that happens, you’re strapped with a gut feeling that there’s something there, discomforting maybe, that may benefit someone if you passed it along. Well, here’s one I got from “Troy,” a talented friend who earned a Ph. D from the “school of hard knocks.” He just celebrated his birthday:

“I’ve officially been walking on this rock for 55 years, met my goal and developed arthritis in my neck and lower back. I’ve broken hearts more than I’ve had my heart broken. I’ve had great friends who turned out to be enemies, and enemies who are now great friends. I may have lied a little, drank a bit too much, smoked, dabbled in a little “chemistry,” been in fights, been arrested, shot at, gone to jail, wrecked a few cars, been kicked out of some bad places and welcomed into a few good ones (but I had a praying mother who I owe more than I could ever pay back).

Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, and third place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

