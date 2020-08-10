“A mask can say a lot about the person who wears one, but more about the person who doesn’t.” — TV Commercial
Once upon a time folks resisted laws that required them to wear seatbelts. Soon thereafter, we began fastening up as automatic as we pushed the key into the ignition, often without even thinking about it. Some of you may remember those times. You may also remember Hawthorne’s classic novel “The Scarlett Letter,” whose protagonist Hester Prynne had to bear the letter “A” for adultery? Yes or no, hold that image for now.
Years ago on a flight from Denver to New Jersey an inebriated numbskull was foolish enough to light up a cigarette. Suddenly, irate passengers unleashed their fury on him restrained finally by cool headed flight attendants. The poor fellow didn’t know what hit him. Cigarette extinguished, idiot chastised, end of story.
And recently an unmasked yours truly – gulp, that’s me - got humiliated out of a grocery store without a word being said. Feelings hurt, numbskull chastised, but here’s the rest of my story.
As my readers know, from my bully pulpit I have been hammering away in recent columns at those who refuse to wear masks in public despite overwhelming evidence that doing so helps stem the spread of COVID-19. But in a twist of fate, I got knocked off my high horse, an experience that was, well, mortifying.
You see, on that day I rushed out of the house in the middle of a major thunderstorm to go pick up a few groceries, got caught in bumper to bumper traffic before finally pulling into the crowded parking lot. I reached for an umbrella that unexpectedly was not there. Darn. I then reached for the extra mask I normally kept in my glove compartment. Oh, oh, it too was not there.
Well, not wanting to fight the traffic to return home for another mask, I figured that I was probably not the only one inside without a mask and decided to take my chances and run in, grab a few essentials and leave, missing mask unnoticed. That’ s when I experienced an unnerving “deer in the headlights” moment – just about everyone I could see were masked. I suddenly felt naked as a newborn baby. And to say that the next few minutes were chastening would be a gross understatement.
When I headed down aisle one, I encountered “lady X” with two masked kids in tow. Without saying a word — she didn’t have to — she quickly ushered her young ones in the opposite direction. Down aisle two, “Mr. and Mrs. Y” shot me icy glares overtop their masks as I attempted to slip by unnoticed.
Down aisle three, lady “Z” promptly moved to the other side of her shopping cart with a wary eye on me as I passed by. At fruit and produce, an annoyed gentleman mumbled what was likely an expletive and probably thought about pummeling me with the large potato in his hand. From there I endured more looks of disgust and like a shrinking violet avoided all eye contact. When I finally got to the checkout line — the cashier rolled her eyes at me - the humiliation continued. I could not get out of there fast enough.
On my way back to my car the stare down continued from the mask wearers. One lady stepped out of her car, saw me and quickly got back in. I think I know why.
So, if there are lessons from my experience it is these. First and foremost, check to be sure that you have your mask when you leave home. Keep an extra in your vehicle.
Next, rehearse your most intimating glare in a mirror just in case you may need it. Practice your best pirouette, your ability to quickly move away from a maskless culprit.
And once you enter a public place, quickly size up the room for those who may be maskless. Stay distant from them even if you may be temporarily inconvenienced. Now, without uttering a single word, do what you must to make public life as uncomfortable as possible for those without masks. “Positive hostility” and strong enough vibes can lead to behavioral change.
Let’s end with the “Scarlett Letter.” The next time you encounter others like me out without a mask, stamp us with your practiced glare with the letters “BMAM” for (Beware, Missing A Mask). If enough of us do this, that should hasten us to the day when putting on a mask is as automatic as fastening a seatbelt. Like seatbelts, mask-wearing can save lives.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, the Douglas County Sentinel, The Atlanta Business Journal, The Echo World, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award. He can be reached at wwhoward3@gmail.com
