“The Black Lives Movement wants to see the destruction of the nuclear family.”
“BLM is a hate group that’s planning to destroy the police.”
These are actual quotes from politicians running for office (surprise, surprise, surprise) that typifies how BLM (Black Lives Matter) has become a convenient boogey man these days. But despite the inaccuracy of those opinions, the BLM words have moved from baseball caps and posters to painted letters on streets in New York, Washington, DC and other cities. You will find them on tattoos, and even stitched on protective masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. And recent polls show that more than 60% of Americans support the movement including an increasing number of white Americans.
So as exhaustive as it can sometimes be, how do we explain the dichotomy between the growing BLM movement and its resistance? What analogies can we offer to help those who genuinely want to know the “why” behind the movement?
Well, maybe we begin with a 20 second “Black Lives Matter” primer:
BLM is a movement that started after the shooting of Trayvon Martin and was first conceived of following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the murder of Martin. The movement picked up momentum when Michael Brown was shot in St. Louis. Today members of the movement intermingle with protesters in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing. Clearly the image of Black Lives Matter is so common that you’ll find it on posters and streets across the globe.
Okay, let’s put this myth to rest - Black Lives Matter does not mean that other lives matter less. Of course all lives matter. However, Blacks are disparately impacted the most due to systemic racism and bias as evidenced by research and statistics. Plus, Blacks continue to be underrepresented in most organizations and over-represented police stops and in the prison system. So if you look purely at the data, it should be clear that some lives matter less than others. The data don’t lie.
Now with that as a background, it didn’t take long for a new phrase to emerge as a direct response to BLM: "All Lives Matter," frequently used as a criticism of BLM. Here are the views of two academic scholars on the issue:
"When we think about All Lives Matter, we must think about the words themselves and what the impact of those words are," said Dr. Katheryn Russell-Brown, the University of Florida. "We can't disagree with the goal of all lives mattering. But when we look at it in the context of race relations in this country, not all lives have mattered and not all lives matter the same. So when 'all lives matter' is put out there as a response to 'Black lives matter,' that erases the reality of Black life, white life, Asian life, Native American life, and Latinx life; everything is not the same."
"The phrase 'Black Lives Matter' is an inclusive assertion," says Waldo Johnson, Ph.D., The University of Chicago. "By countering with 'All Lives Matter', one misinterprets or completely misunderstands what the original phrase means. People who respond in this way are likely looking at the phrase as if the speaker is saying only Black Lives Matter, which means they belittle its importance. Black Lives Matter has an implicit "too" at the end.”
Since I don’t know Russell-Brown or Johnson personally, I decided to reach out to several folks I know in search for analogies that may help to respond to those who say, “All Lives Matter.” Sift through them and decide which ones are helpful:
Said “Tony” from New Jersey, “I feel that we should understand that there are people who really do want to understand versus those who don’t despite the facts. When they say to me that all lives matter, I take those as opportunities to educate. Now some agree and some don’t and I’m fine with that.”
“Think of it this way,” Said “Donna” from Nashville, “If you get into a car crash and one person has a serious head injury but the others have a few bumps and bruises, the person whose life is at risk gets first priority when it comes to medical care. That does not mean paramedics will not help the rest of the passengers, but that triage places the direst situation first in line.”
Said “Regina” from Houston, “I’ve heard some use the analogy of the burning house in the neighborhood. The firetruck does not spray all the houses on the street. It's the one on fire that needs immediate attention first for the safety of the entire neighborhood.”
“I think that all we need to do is to think about the health challenges we face,” advised Darnell. “Today we’re faced with COVID -19 and are in a frantic search for vaccines. Now is that to say that cancer, HIV or ALS are less important? Of course not. They all matter but right now the spread of this devastating pandemic warrants our immediate attention.”
“Lilly” from Dallas wonders if personalizing the message would help. “If I said, "Black Lives Matter to Me" would it seem less like I was challenging someone to a debate?” I find that there are fewer arguments with "I" statements.”
In closing, is this piece convincing enough to change opinions about the Black Lives Matter movement?
Maybe or maybe not. You decide.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, the Douglas County Sentinel, The Atlanta Business Journal, The Echo World, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award. He can be reached at wwhoward3@gmail.com
