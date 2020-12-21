“These are the best of times, and the worst of times!”
— Charles Dickens, “Tale of Two Cities,” 1859
Not sure if there’s a better quote — ‘the glass is half full or half empty,’ maybe — but in my opinion the Dickens one best epitomizes our current year. It doesn’t take much of an imagination to cite year 2020 examples of the “worst,” but in the lines below we take a look at examples of the “best.”
Anyone who has lived through — or survived — year 2020 will have poignant stories to tell, and probably for the rest of their life. COVID-19 and year 2020, a historical touchpoint not unlike 9/11, assassinations the historical rise of Barack Obama, Hurricane Katrina along with other “where were you then?” history shaping moments in time.
On now to the rest of the story.
In my daily dash to get to the sports section of a city newspaper, I got tripped up by this headline in its metro section: “A pregnant, single mom gets outpouring of support,” by Adrianne Murchison. But it was the photo of the smiling mom and smiling seven-year-old son, both in twin red, white and green pajamas with a Christmas tree in the background, that pulled me into the story.
Now considering the times we live in today the tumultuous year finally – and thankfully - coming to an end, I’ll take a good story whenever I come across one. And I’m sure that I’m not alone.
So the story is about Bianca Johnson, single mother six months into a difficult pregnancy with her second child. To summarize, Johnson, a teacher on medical leave because of her pregnancy, found herself with little money and in need for $1,500 for a car repair, money she lacked.
So when she put out a call for help on Nextdoor, the private social network for neighborhoods, her community of strangers answered her call and donated $2,000 to repair her car and Christmas gifts and a car seat for her future baby.
“It’s been crazy, wonderful and encouraging,” Johnson said. “I’m telling people (on Nextdoor), hey, we got the car fixed.”
Deeper into the story, a Penny Bordeaux, a single mom as well, read Johnson’s post and sprang into action to help a stranger by creating her own post asking the community to help Johnson out with donations and Christmas gifts.
“I have a heart for single moms,” Bordeaux said. “We struggle. My husband died in 2006. It was really tough.”
After her husband’s death, she struggled to care for her two young sons and was once homeless. So she has made it her personal mission to help single mothers whenever she could with cash donations or purchasing something they needed, especially during the holiday season. “That’s why I do what I do,” Penny said.
“I wanted to cry, “Johnson recounted. “Penny is freaking amazing. She is such an amazing individual. At this point, I don’t know what I would do without her.”
In the end, tomorrow is not promised to anyone, so let us not take anything for granted. Let’s not take for granted the frontline workers, the doctors and nurses who put their lives and livelihoods on the line in the war against COVID-19, the poll workers, the public safety officers and countless others who went far beyond the call of duty this year.
And above it all, let’s not take Penny Bordeaux (or the many Penny Bordeaux’s of the world for that matter) for granted. Because when all’s said and done, they are the ones who will step up during times of need, driven by caring and not by recognition.
In less than two weeks, year 2020 will be in our rearview mirror, in many ways a disturbing reminder of the terrible pandemic. We will then step, albeit cautiously, into year 2021, a year we hope will be one of effective vaccines, unity, civility, restoration and, above all, recovery.
Oh, and by the way, I never did make it to that sports section.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, the Douglas County Sentinel, TheBlackMarket.com, The Echo World, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
