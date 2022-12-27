Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), a HBCU (Historically Black College and University), my alma mater, was in the headlines recently, and not for all the right reasons.

But first, what do the following people have in common with yours truly? Pro basketball superstars Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, the Phoenix Sun’s Chris Paul, and TV sports announcer Stephen A. Smith? The answer? Although I’m separated from them by millions of bucks, we all graduated from WSSU.

Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

Trending Videos