In June 1895, two months after Robert E. Lee surrendered in Virginia, a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform slaves of their freedom, that the Civil War was over. That was, get this, two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing all slaves.

Now one wonders why it took two and a half years for such landmark news to travel 1500 miles from the nation’s capital to Galveston. Well, methinks that we may find the answer in a contemporary interpretation of a line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.” Substitute “racial America” for “Denmark” and the meaning remains the same. Which brings us to of all things, watermelon seeds.

Terry Howard is an award-winning trainer, writer, and storyteller. He is a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, and third place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.