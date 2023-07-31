Now brace yourselves readers for another “you can’t make this stuff up” freefall into the asinine. This time it’s a cockamamie line from a mandate from the state of Florida on what to teach about slavery:
“Middle schoolers should be instructed that slaves developed skills which could be applied for their personal benefit.”
Okay, take a deep breath. Sit momentarily on what you just read. Your eyes don’t lie, believe me.
“How is it that anyone could suggest that in the midst of these atrocities there was any benefit of being subjected to this level of dehumanization?” asked Vice President Kamala Harris about this mandate.
Now did it ever occur to any of you that slavery was an “apprenticeship” program with transferable skills for slaves designed to ascend them to high paying jobs, pensions, 401ks and worldclass healthcare?
C’mon, really?
After absorbing the shock from that nuttiness, I wondered if I’d somehow missed chapters on the benefits of slavery in two award winning books, “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah Jones, and “Cast, The Origins of Our Discontents,” by Isabel Wilkerson, both delineating the horrors of slavery.
I then pivoted and refreshed my memory of the movie, “12 Years A Slave” to see if had any mention of the benefits of slavery for slaves.
Nothing!...Nada!...No mas!...Case closed!
Now it should come as no surprise that the name Leonard Pitts, Jr., a Nobel Prize winner, comes up occasionally as a reference in this space. And until his “well runs dry,” I’ll continue that practice given his brilliant insights into matters of race in America.
“Where race is concerned, people sometimes act as if the past is a distant country, a far, forgotten place we ought never revisit, unless it be for the occasional purpose of congratulating ourselves on how far we have come.” — Leonard Pitts, Jr.
So now, as we’ve learned from Florida, I suppose we’re to think that we should congratulate ourselves for the benefits we’ve bestowed on our “property.” For heaven’s sake, you’d think that they should be thankful.
Now the recent nonsense in Florida comes as a fraught time in America over matters of race, a time when subtle resistance to change has been leap frogged by blatant, in your face, language, acts and behaviors — once off limits, now spewed vulgarly and proudly as badges of honor.
It doesn’t take rocket science to see what’s going on in Florida as an indication of the general retrogression that’s sweeping the nation. Voter suppression, election denials, gerrymandering, book banning, just connect the dots.
Leading with winks and nods in setting the national mood is the Supreme Court, beginning with its ban on abortions and affirmative action. Throw in transphobia, redistricting battles and political candidates attempting to “out-woke” each other without the foggiest idea what they mean by “woke” and the evidence stares you squarely in the face.
And we can look no further than the state of Missouri’s revoking its anti-racism resolution adopted in response to the George Floyd killing and, before that, the Ohio Board of Education decision to rescind an anti-racism resolution also adopted after Floyd was killed.
We live in times where racial codewords are deliberately emitted to stoke the fears and appeal to a particular base, those who feel that their rights have been trampled on by an invasion of wokeism, critical race theory, transgender Americans, Leftists, and the bogeyman of all bogeymen…. Diversity!
Look, let’s cut through the chase and get to the core of what’s behind the slippery slope we find ourselves on nowadays. Chief among them, if we’re honest with ourselves, is a fear of the future and, with it, the “browning of America.”
To that point, the Census Bureau says that within 40 years, there will be no such thing as a racial minority, and for many that is unsettling…. or downright scary. When people are scared, sometimes they retreat into the inertia of their stereotypes, their echo chambers and become ripe for exploitation by those “wolves in sheep clothing” who benefit politically and financially by play on those fears.
Now all this has the feel of a nation’s desperate desire to return to “the good old days” of Jim Crow, times of separate but equal, white and “colored” water fountains and, even scarier and earlier than that, times when slaves were kept in their place by fire hoses, Billy clubs and late night roving bands of hooded cowards.
In the guilt, like putting ‘lipstick on a pig,’ proclaiming the “benefits” of slavery does nothing to reconcile the gulf between the humiliation slavery foisted upon those who endured it, on one side, versus the shame, guilt and embarrassment of the institution felt by others, especially descendants of those who perpetuated and reaped the economic benefits from it.
I’ll end with another dip into the reservoir of wisdom by Leonard Pitts, Jr.:
“I persist in the belief that if reconciliation is truly what Black and white Americans seek in this great chimera called “race,” then the pathway to that lies not in going around, but together, through that which brings us heartache and sorrow and makes us weep. If we could ever get to the other side of anger and humiliation, the embarrassment and guilt, what might we find? Who might we become?”
These are serious questions deserving serious answers; ones where patience is running thin with devious attempts to divide and exploit.
Which way America?
Deep down, I believe that we know the answer.
