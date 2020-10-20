I decided to interview myself. Humm, does that make me pompous, haughty, ostentatious, all three, or what? Hey, why not because the reality is that we do “interview” — well, talk or swear to — ourselves especially in times like these when tension levels are high and we’re sweltering under elections and COVID-19 fears and fatigue.
So to put this “interview” into a contemporary context, consider that within the next few weeks, we’ll see an end to the raucous national and local political elections and, thank goodness, the end of a plethora of political ads and roadside placards.
I’ll begin my interview with this quote from motivational speaker Alex Morton:
“If you go to the southwest desert and catch 100 red ants as well as 100 black ants and put them in a jar, at first nothing happens.
However, if you violently shake the jar and dump the ants back on the ground, the ants will fight until they eventually kill each other.
The thing is, the red ants think that the black ants are the enemy and vice versa, when the real enemy is the person who shook the jar.
This is exactly what happens in today’s society: Liberals vs. Conservatives, Blacks vs. Whites, pro-masks vs. anti-masks.
The real question we need to be asking is who’s shaking the jar and why?!”
Question: What were your initial reactions to the Morton quote?
Howard: Well I read it several times, squared it with my personal observations and it resonated. It did not take long to come up with other examples along cultural, gender, generation and religious lines.
Question: Another examples beyond culture and religion?
Howard: Well, to engage in a bit of “dirty laundry” sharing here, many can cite examples of when one jar shaking ex-spouse pits their kids against an ex-spouse out of spite that’s emotionally damaging to innocent kids caught in the middle. And admit it or not, there are forces, seen and unseen, that stoke the flames and foster division along the lines I’ve mentioned and others. Yet you will not find their fingerprints on anything given their skill at seeding the rumor mill or getting others to do their work while they stay above it all.
Question: What are the probable motivations of those shaking the jar?
Howard: Now this may sound trite, but in a racial or political sense, I say just follow the money. I do not think that we can deny that there are individuals and organizations that profit from causing division and turmoil. I mean, just look at the front pages of the tabloids the next time you’re in the grocery line. Do you ever see the jar shaking owners identified as the writers? Truth is that negative news sells and increases ratings.
Question: To what extent has social media been a contributing factor?
Howard: Although social media has benefits, unfortunately it has created a space for “jar shakers” to spread division, misinformation, distortions, bigotry and hurtfulness. The result is hardened views and a “good guys, bad guys” and “us versus them” mentality.
Question: So, what advice would you offer the reader?
Howard: I say first, understand that we all have a lot more in common than we may realize. Draw your own conclusions. Try to figure out when you’ve been played, by whom and their motives. Develop empathy. Refuse to allow trust and dysfunction to limit your ability to grow and become a better person.
Question: Any post-election parting advice?
Howard: Now is as good time as any to project how you will behave, your communications and interactions with others, etc., regardless of election outcomes. So try not to gloat or complain about the results. Be civil to those with whom you may disagree. Be gracious that you live in a country where you have freedom of speech, religion, assembly and other freedoms denied in other parts of the world where violent political transitions are not unusual. And give yourself a much-needed rest; turn off the news, exercise more, get plenty of sleep and watch your diet.
I’ll end with this quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson:
“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.”
So how we behave over the ensuing weeks and after the elections will say more than anything about what lies within us.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, the Douglas County Sentinel, The Atlanta Business Journal, The Echo World, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award. He can be reached at wwhoward3@gmail.com.
